The inaugural Padel Tennis Home Nations Championship have taken place in Leeds with Scotland winning both the Open Men and Women over-60 categories

And in an interesting twist the Scottish men’s team included Sammy Ralston who was in successful action while his mum, Ashley Mears, was winning a tie against England on an adjacent court for the Scottish women’s Over-50 team.

Sammy, originally from Linlithgow but now based in Edinburgh, had a key role to play in the men’s Open triumph as he figured in a successful “shoot out” (tie-breaker) win alongside compatriot Nick Hatchett to clinch an all-important victory over England after overall scores had finished level.

The Scots, spearheaded by captain Sam Macneil, the British No 5 ranked player, also overcame Ireland and Wales.

Winners: Sammy Ralston and mum Ashley Mears enjoyed successes at the inaugural Padel home internationals.

The triumphant Scottish men in the Open category – left to right – Sammy Ralston, Andy Burgess, Sam Macneil, Allan McClure (West), Nick Hatchett (North).

Also flying the flag for Edinburgh padel in the Open line-up was Andy Burgess.

The successful women’s over-60 squad comprised Anthea Hunt, Audrey Henderson, Louise Dalgleish, Rosie Dennis and Carol North.

