The First Minister says that his visit to the US this week is all about bringing jobs and investment to Scotland.

He said that business links, trade, and investment is “at the heart” of Scotland’s long-standing relationship with the USA.

The First Minister is to use his platform at Tartan Day to build on the existing links and strengthen relations between Scottish and US businesses, and focus his efforts on bringing jobs and investment to Scotland.

Mr Swinney will lead the Scottish Government’s presence at the New York City Tartan Day Parade. At an event at Carnegie Hall featuring some of Scotland’s best artists, and lead a discussion and Q&A on Scotland’s progressive and international outlook at the Council on Foreign Relations, he will promote Scotland as a world-class place to do business, and champion Scotland’s culture sector.

He will also meet with a number of key current and potential investors to promote the economic opportunities on offer in Scotland.

The First Minister said: “Scottish culture is celebrated the world over – it brings people together, and it shares Scotland with the world. Tartan Week in New York is a wonderful example of that.

“But these events are more than just a chance to celebrate our culture. They are an opportunity for us to foster new business relationships and strengthen the trade and investment ties between our two countries.

“The US is a priority trade partner for Scotland, and consistently the top country for Scottish exports. In 2023, we exported nearly £4 billion of goods to America, and we imported roughly the same amount.

“America is also the top investor in Scotland, with over 700 companies employing over 115,000 people in key sectors. That is a tremendous and welcome contribution to our economy and our communities.

“I want to attend Tartan Week to maintain, and further grow, these important links – links which have for centuries been at the heart of our relationship with the USA.”

Kyle Dawson, President of New York City Tartan Day New York Committee.

President of the National Tartan Day New York Committee Kyle Dawson said: “We’re delighted that the First Minister will be joining our NYC Tartan Week festivities. It’s a privilege to provide a platform that facilitates and strengthens international relationships and in the spirit of celebrating Scottish culture and heritage in the United States we look forward to welcoming the First Minister to our events.”

