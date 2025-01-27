The Borders speedway outfit’s owner, Jamie Courtney, said: “Sponsorship is invaluable when it comes to keep the bikes roaring at Shielfield Park and, to have the backing of such a respected, locally-based company, is very satisfying.

“We have assembled a competitive side, thanks in no small part to support from companies like R.E.D.”

A lifelong love of camping inspired Paul and Louise Rushton to launch their company, creating bespoke permanent and removable units which can turn a basic van into a home-away-from home based in the town of Wooler, 15 miles south of the Bandits’ Shielfield Park base.

R.E.D undertake full conversions on vans and larger motorhomes in addition to 4x4s with their in-house upholsterer.

The company name was inspired by the couple’s three daughters Rachel, Emma and Daisy and R.E.D have backed the club and individual Bandits’ riders for a number of years.

Meanwhile, Berwick’s press and practice evening is on Saturday, Apil 12 at Shielfield Park with their first competitive fixture at Glasgow Tigers in the BSN Series on Good Friday, April 18. The sides meet in the return at Berwick the following evening (April 19).

