A leading independent Lothians bike retailer plans to celebrate one of Europe’s top cycle events with a special ride over 100km (60 miles).

Participants will leave Pedal Power in West Calder and travel to Bathgate, Torphichen, Skinflats, Kincardine, Culross, Torryburn, Charlestown, Limekilns, over the Forth Road Bridge then to Winchburgh, East Calder and back to the shop at 13 Main Street, West Calder.

The ride out meet is at 9am for a 9.30am start and the group expects to return to the shop by 1pm to watch the telecast of the Tour of Flanders, known as the Ronde van Vlaanderen, one of the classic spring events on the Continent.

A small prize will be awarded to the King and Queen of the Mountain which will go to the first riders to reach the top of the Culross Kopenborg.

A spokesman for the outlet, voted the best independent bike shop in Britain, said: “On returning to the shop, participants can watch the world’s best with a coffee or Belgian beer whilst the professional riders battle it out for this prestigious, cobbled classic.”

Exclusive offers including discounts on a wide range of helmets, shoes, accessories and more will be available and he added: “We invite you to embrace the spirit of the legendary Ronde while exploring beautiful local roads.”

PICTURE: Pedal Power boss Jonathan McBain inside the shop. Picture by Nigel Duncan

Like this: Like Loading...