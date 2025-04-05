The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo have been in New York City and also in Washington DC to celebrate Scottish heritage during Tartan Week.

The Tattoo performers took part at the Washington Tattoo for the first time.

Thirty performers from The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo including Pipers, Drummers, Fiddle players and Highland Dancers have accompanied the Secretary of State for Scotland, Ian Murray, on his visit to the United States. They began with a performance at Washington’s Capitol building to mark the beginning of Tartan Week.

In the 75th Anniversary year, the Tattoo is playing a key role in promoting the rich culture of Scotland in America and on an international stage.

Jason Barrett, Chief Executive of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “In our 75th year, we are absolutely thrilled to be taking the Tattoo state side for some small-scale performances and strengthen partnerships with key stakeholders within the US.

“Working with The Washington Tattoo and organisers of New York Tartan Week, our performers are excited to perform alongside some of those US performers we’ve welcomed to Edinburgh over the years.

“In partnership with VisitScotland and Brand Scotland, we’re honoured to be able to represent Scotland. It’s so important for us to highlight Scottish and military tradition around the globe and encourage those across the pond to come and see the Tattoo in Edinburgh for themselves.”

Jason Barrett centre with performers in Times Square

In the day or two leading up to the NYC Tartan Day Parade the Tattoo performers were in Washington DC.

