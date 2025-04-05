Police are appealing for information to help trace a man and a child who attended at a hospital in the Forth Valley area.

Around 11.10am on Saturday, 5 April, 2025, the man and boy attended at the Emergency department at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

Prior to providing full details or seeking treatment, the male and boy left the hospital.

Staff reported this to police looking to ensure that both are safe and well.

The man is described as being in his 60s, around 5ft 7in tall, of medium build with grey/white speckled hair and a white beard. He was wearing blue jeans, a grey waterproof jacket and trainers.

The boy is described as being around 4-years-old with brown hair. He was wearing stripy bottoms and a grey baseball style top.

They were seen to leaving the hospital in a car, believed to be a silver Peugeot 407 with black panels on the front wheel arches.

Inspector Neil Cheyne said: “Enquiries are ongoing to trace both the man and boy to ensure they are safe and well.

“We believe the pair may be related and would urge the man to contact us.

“Officers are reviewing CCTV and carrying out enquiries in the area but we are now appealing to the public for help.

“The car they left in is quite distinctive and I’m keen to hear from anyone who recognises it.

“Please think back – did you see this car? Or did you see the man and boy? I also want to hear from anyone who recognises their description and thinks they may know them.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1253 of 5 April, 2025.

