Charles-Antoine Paiement made it a night to remember for success-starved fans of ice hockey side, Fife Flyers.

He slotted after 2min 50sec of sudden death overtime to clinch a welcome win after a nightmare season which has seen them earn only 12 points from 53 games.

Phelix Martineau set up the chance to down Manchester Storm 5-4 at The Fife Ice Arena despite Fife being outshot 41-20.

That could be Fife’s final home game in the Elite League, Britain’s top division, as the club is up for sale.

And Fife took the points after winning the first session 2-1, drawing the middle period 2-2 and losing the third 1-0, but scoring in the extra session.

Fife travel to Dundee Stars on Sunday to complete the regular season for both clubs with a 17.00 face-off and the result at Kirkcaldy makes the Tayside team favourites to sneak into the end-of-season, play-offs in the eighth and final place.

Stars have 47 points from 53 games while second-bottom Storm have completed their 54-game schedule also with 47 points.

PICTURE: A previous Manchester v Fife clash this season courtesy of the Elite League

