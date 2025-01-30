British under-21 champion Sam Hagon is looking to build on a breakthrough season as the countdown continues to the 2025 speedway season.

The 20-year-old has recently returned after a third successive winter racing in Australia after helping Poole Pirates to success last season and establishing himself in Premiership with Leicester Lions.

The Essex-based rider said: “In 2024, across all three British leagues, I rode in 71 meetings, clocking up 35,000 miles. Travelling is a big part of speedway and not something which worries me unduly.”

Hagon (pictured) believes that spending winters Down Under in 2023 and 2024 developed his skills and said: “Last year I probably exceeded expectations with lots of trophies at Poole and the under-21 title. I am looking to continue that progress.”

Stewart Dickson, the man who handed him his Championship debut in Birmingham colours, will again be Hagon’s manager at both Berwick and Leicester.

The racer will start the season at Reserve alongside Australian Dayle Wood as the rebuilt Berwick side looks to bury the memory of an injury-ravaged 2024.

The Borders club finished at the foot of both the Championship and BSN tables and they were knocked out of the KO Cup in the first round.

Hagon said: “Berwick fans should be pleased with the team that Stewart Dickson and Jamie Courtney have put together. Even I wasn’t expecting Peter Kildemand to join the team. We have a very solid look about us.”

Like this: Like Loading...