Summerhall Arts was awarded £608,302 over three years from the Creative Scotland multi-year funding announced today. (The charity is a separate body to the owners of Summerhall and cultivates creativity with a varied arts programme.

Sam Gough of Summerhall Arts said: “We are delighted to announce that Summerhall Arts have been successful in our application for multi-year funding. We’re incredibly grateful that Creative Scotland believe our ambitious programme is worthy of funding, and importantly, that they have put the trust in our dedicated team to deliver this. We look forward to the next chapter of delivering high quality world class arts in Edinburgh and beyond for at least the next three years.

“A lot has changed in the Scottish creative sector since our initial application, so we want to spend some time making sure our programme is as vital, relevant and diverse as we intended it to be. This programme will allow us to offer important sectoral support, professional development and opportunities for creative practitioners across the visual and performing arts. Our programme will be announced as soon as possible – keep an eye on our website summerhallarts.co.uk.”

Debbie Christie, Summerhall Arts trustee said:”Whilst this is great news for us we are fully aware that others will be disappointed today and we stand together with those organisations and artists that weren’t successful in their applications. Part of what Summerhall Arts will be offering is dedicated opportunities for support, collaboration and connection with all arts organisations across Scotland, and we have high hopes that we can work together in the coming years.”

www.summerhallarts.co.uk

Sam Gough CEO of Summerhall Arts presents the Fringe programme in 2023

