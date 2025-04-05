First Minister John Swinney is still in New York on the third day of his visit to the United States for Tartan Week 2025 on Sunday.

His engagements today will “focus on strengthening Scotland’s long-standing cultural and social links with North America”.

While the Tartan Day parade was taking place on Sixth Avenue on Saturday, “Hands Off” protests were taking place in New York and around 1,000 cities in America as well as cities in Europe. These were organised for demonstrators to show their rejection of Donald Trump’s administration and his authoritarian presidency.

Mr Swinney joined the Grand Marshal, Alan Cumming, on the top deck of the double decker bus at the end of the parade for a grandstand view.



Joyous day on #NYCTartanWeek with Alan Cumming and outstanding contributions from Falkirk Schools, Renfrewshire Schools and Oban High School Pipe Bands. I could not be more proud of Scottish schools and our commitment to music education. @FalkirkPipeband @_RenMusic @ohslearning pic.twitter.com/hdTkYqVPXG — John Swinney (@JohnSwinney) April 5, 2025

Speaking to a Scottish Chambers of Commerce reception on Friday Mr Swinney said that his main focus is to attract investment into Scotland and support exports into the US.

He said: “What I want to say about the connections between Scotland and the United States is that despite the current challenges we are facing, the determination of the Scottish Government is to make sure business relationships endure.

“The conversations I have been having in New York with businesses that have invested in Scotland, are looking to invest in Scotland, or those that are considering investing, are all part of ensuring no matter what is going on politically or economically, the long and enduring links to the United States continue.

“Those links will only endure if we bring people together, whether it’s investors investing in Scotland, or Scottish companies coming out to the United States and promoting to a much larger market than exists at home in Scotland.

“As we navigate our way through turbulent times, let me reassure you the focus of the Scottish Government is about encouraging that culture of investment, of international development, of trade connections, company to company, with a crucial role for government to enable and to support those developments.

“I have met investors who are coming to Scotland because of the strength of the talent based within Scotland, because of the strength of our academic institutions, because of the strength of the enterprise and economic development support that we offer and allow the willingness of government to work with investors to support their development.

“That’s exactly what should be the norm in all these relationships and I look forward to using the next few days that I’m here in New York to foster and to encourage further business development from Scotland and to ensure as a consequence we can strengthen the economic links between Scotland and the United States.”

As part of Tartan Week 2025 Scottish Chambers of Commerce hosted a reception for businesses based in Scotland that are pursuing opportunities in the United States PHOTO courtesy of The Scottish Government

Sunday’s agenda

On Sunday, the First Minister will meet diaspora leaders and members of the NYC Tartan Day Committee, speak to the co-founders of a non-profit organisation helping Scottish artists and musicians in the United States, celebrate Tartan Day (which is today 6 April) at CitiField, home of the New York Mets baseball team and host a dinner with members of the GlobalScot business community and those working to promote US investment in Scotland.

Speaking ahead of his engagements, the First Minister said: “Scotland has long-standing and extensive ties with the United States and Canada, ties that I am working hard to strengthen during my Tartan Week trip to New York. There will be significant benefits if we make the most of our existing connections with valued international partners to secure new opportunities.

“We know these relationships are about more than the economic investments of the future – they reflect the movement of people and cultures and ideas over centuries. I am particularly looking forward to bringing Scottish culture to America’s favourite pastime when I take part in celebrations at the home of the New York Mets early in the new baseball season.

“There are family and friends around the world ready to promote Scotland – our culture, our people, and our heritage. I welcome the opportunity to meet so many of them and offer my congratulations on another hugely successful Tartan Week.

“The work they do throughout the year supports Scotland, while helping to showcase our nation as a dynamic, inclusive and modern nation. I believe improving engagement with our North American diaspora will strengthen our global connections, create shared economic opportunities and maintain Scotland’s continuing influence on the world stage.”

The First Minister in Rockefeller Plaza PHOTO The Scottish Government

Like this: Like Loading...