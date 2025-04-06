Captained by Ollie Milne, Stewart’s Melville College footballers brought the Independent Schools Cup back to Edinburgh after a 4-1 victory over St Aloysius College at the Indodrill Stadium, Alloa.
Unbeaten in 16 of their first 17 games the silverware added to an outstanding season for the Capital school.
In the quarter final of the Independent Schools Cup they defeated Heriot’s. 5-2 and followed up buy overcoming Robert Gordon’s College, 5-0.
Evergreen sports journalist. Previously published in many publications around the world. Send me your local sports stories. billlothian1008@gmail.com