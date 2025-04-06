Fife Flyers face an uncertain future and they ended this season’s Elite League campaign with a 6-1 defeat at arch rivals Dundee Stars.
The Tayside team won the first session 3-0, drew the second 1-1 and took the third 2-0.
Stars outshot Fife 47-21 to secure their place in the end-of-season, play-offs with 49 points from 54 regular season matches.
Fife finished bottom with 12 points from 54 games and horrendous stats of 117 goals scored and 305 conceded.
The Kirkcaldy club are up for sale and only one person has put their head above the parapet with time running out until league bosses set the fixtures for next season.
PICTURE: Johnny Curran, Fife’s interim head coach, courtesy of the Elite League
