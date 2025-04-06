Sunday was a lovely April day and the good weather enticed many out to enjoy the air at Portobello.
On the beach there were sunbathers, picnickers, and kite surfers. People were launching sailing dinghies into the sea which looked a wee bit rough.
On the prom Ralph was having an ice cream to celebrate his first birthday and others were just having a walk.
Sunday was a great start to the Easter holidays – schools in Edinburgh are on holiday until 22 April 2025 when all pupils are due back.
