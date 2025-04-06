Sunday was a lovely April day and the good weather enticed many out to enjoy the air at Portobello.

On the beach there were sunbathers, picnickers, and kite surfers. People were launching sailing dinghies into the sea which looked a wee bit rough.

On the prom Ralph was having an ice cream to celebrate his first birthday and others were just having a walk.

Sunday was a great start to the Easter holidays – schools in Edinburgh are on holiday until 22 April 2025 when all pupils are due back.

Portobello Beach in the cold sunshine. 6/4/2024 PHOTO Alan Simpson
Portobello Beach in the cold sunshine. 6/4/2024 PHOTO Alan Simpson
Portobello Beach in the cold sunshine. 6/4/2024 PHOTO Alan Simpson
Portobello Beach in the cold sunshine. 6/4/2024 PHOTO Alan Simpson
Birthday Boy Ralph has an ice cream on his 1st Birthday on Portobello Beach. 6/4/2024 PHOTO Alan Simpson
Birthday Boy Ralph has an ice cream on his 1st Birthday on Portobello Beach in the cold sunshine. 6/4/2024 PHOTO Alan Simpson
Volleyball on Portobello Beach. 6/4/2024 PHOTO Alan Simpson
Volleyball on Portobello Beach 6/4/2024 PHOTO Alan Simpson
Paula and Raquel on Portobello Beach 6/4/2024 PHOTO Alan Simpson
Balwinder Singh on Portobello Beach in the cold sunshine. 6/4/2024 PHOTO Alan Simpson
Portobello Beach in the cold sunshine. 6/4/2024 PHOTO Alan Simpson
Portobello Beach in the cold sunshine. 6/4/2024 PHOTO Alan Simpson
Person unknown (!) on Portobello Beach in the cold sunshine. 6/4/2024 PHOTO Alan Simpson
Harris & Findlay on Portobello Beach in the cold sunshine. 6/4/2024 PHOTO Alan Simpson
Pedro, Gabi and Marina on Portobello Beach in the cold sunshine. 6/4/2024 PHOTO Alan Simpson







Portobello Beach in the cold sunshine. 6/4/2024 PHOTO Alan Simpson
Portobello Beach in the cold sunshine. 6/4/2024 PHOTO Alan Simpson
Holly Irvine with Alfie 12 a rescue dog on Portobello Beach in the cold sunshine. 6/4/2024 PHOTO Alan Simpson





Portobello Beach in the cold sunshine. 6/4/2024 PHOTO Alan Simpson
image_pdfimage_print
Website |  + posts

Founding Editor of The Edinburgh Reporter.
Edinburgh-born multimedia journalist and iPhoneographer.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.