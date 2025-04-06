Sunday was a lovely April day and the good weather enticed many out to enjoy the air at Portobello.

On the beach there were sunbathers, picnickers, and kite surfers. People were launching sailing dinghies into the sea which looked a wee bit rough.

On the prom Ralph was having an ice cream to celebrate his first birthday and others were just having a walk.

Sunday was a great start to the Easter holidays – schools in Edinburgh are on holiday until 22 April 2025 when all pupils are due back.

Portobello Beach in the cold sunshine. 6/4/2024 PHOTO Alan Simpson

Birthday Boy Ralph has an ice cream on his 1st Birthday on Portobello Beach. 6/4/2024 PHOTO Alan Simpson

Volleyball on Portobello Beach. 6/4/2024 PHOTO Alan Simpson

Volleyball on Portobello Beach 6/4/2024 PHOTO Alan Simpson

Paula and Raquel on Portobello Beach 6/4/2024 PHOTO Alan Simpson

Balwinder Singh on Portobello Beach in the cold sunshine. 6/4/2024 PHOTO Alan Simpson

Person unknown (!) on Portobello Beach in the cold sunshine. 6/4/2024 PHOTO Alan Simpson

Harris & Findlay on Portobello Beach in the cold sunshine. 6/4/2024 PHOTO Alan Simpson

Pedro, Gabi and Marina on Portobello Beach in the cold sunshine. 6/4/2024 PHOTO Alan Simpson

















Holly Irvine with Alfie 12 a rescue dog on Portobello Beach in the cold sunshine. 6/4/2024 PHOTO Alan Simpson













