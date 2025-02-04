Neil Vatcher, the Young Lions boss, explained: “A couple of clubs were willing to host this year’s event, so thank-you to those clubs for the offer. After consultation with the BSP it has been agreed for Glasgow to again be the hosts.



“Anyone that has witnessed the Finals both in 2023 and 2024, by attending in person or watching on the British Speedway Network, will know what great events these have been, and we all know that the Glasgow track produces such good racing.



“I genuinely believe the talent we have at Under-21 level improves each and every year so I am sure this will be another classic.”



The host club already have both Dan Thompson and Ashton Boughen seeded direct to the Final, and, with Freddy Hodder and Max Perry competing in the qualifier in April, Glasgow could be well represented.



This British Under-21 Final takes place just six days before the FIM SGP2 Qualifiers, of which one of the rounds is also at Glasgow, where at least four British riders will be involved in this event.

PICTURE: Ashfield action, Glasgow Tigers v Edinburgh Monarchs, picture courtesy of Glasgow Tigers

