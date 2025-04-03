Two men have been convicted of drugs offences in the Broxburn area.

Derek Wilson, 36 and Kevin Ramage, 61, were found guilty in February 2025 of a number of offences, including the production and supply of drugs, at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Ramage, was sentenced to four years and six months in prison, while Wilson, was jailed for five years and six months when they appeared in court on Thursday, 3 April, 2025.

They were arrested and charged as part of an extensive intelligence-led operation to target those involved in the production and supply of illegal drugs in the West Lothian area.

On Tuesday, 21 December, 2021, police executed warrants at a commercial premises in Albyn Industrial Estate and properties in West Lothian.

A sophisticated drugs factory set up was discovered. Alongside thousands of Etizolam tablets, officers also seized three automatic pill press machines, and a large amount of other material used in the production of the tablets.

Detective Inspector Mark McCullagh said: “This conviction follows an extensive investigation which led to the disruption of one of the largest drugs factories in Scotland to date, which was capable of producing millions of Etizolam tablets per day.

“I hope this sends a clear message to those involved in serious organised crime, that we are committed to disrupting this illegal, harmful activity in our communities and those responsible will be caught.

“Police Scotland remains committed to targeting serious and organised crime.

“Any intelligence we receive relating to crimes of this nature will be acted upon and those brought to justice. We can’t do this alone and need the help of the public.

If anyone has any concerns regarding criminality in their area, please contact Police Scotland on 101 or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

