This week at the City Chambers

Monday, 27th January, 2025

9.30 am – 3.00 pm Licensing Sub-Committee27/01 – Dean of Guild Court Room – City Chambers

Tuesday, 28th January, 2025

9.30 am – 2.30 pm Licensing Sub-Committee28/01 – Dean of Guild Court Room – City Chambers

Wednesday, 29th January, 2025

Thursday, 30th January, 2025

10.00 am Transport and Environment Committee30/01 – Dean of Guild Court Room – City Chambers

Friday, 31st January, 2025

10.00 am – 2.00 pm Regulatory Committee31/01 – Dean of Guild Court Room – City Chambers

One of the matters to be considered by the Transport and Environment Committee on Thursday is the petition to the council to set up a bus service to the Edinburgh International Climbing Arena. More details here.

The landscape layout has been published for the new public loos which will be installed in Leith Links. This is part of the Public Toilets in Parks project according to Leith Links Activity Park – a Facebook group which is leading on the plans. It is hoped to install the new public toilets by the end of May.

Critical Mass

If you are interested in joining the Critical Mass cycle rides in Edinburgh this is the full schedule to put in your diaries for the year ahead.

£1 tickets to the Palace of Holyroodhouse

For 2025, a new scheme of £1 tickets, which are available to those receiving Universal Credit and other named benefits, has begun at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, initially available between 1 January and 4 April 2025.

Those eligible can bring up to five members of their household along with them to explore the Palace for £1 each. The scheme is part of Royal Collection Trust’s charitable aim to find welcoming and inclusive ways for everyone to enjoy the Palaces and the Collection.

It was first launched in 2024 at The King’s Galleries in Edinburgh and London, which will continue to offer £1 tickets for exhibitions in 2025. Tickets are on sale now.

In addition to £1 tickets, a range of concessionary rates will continue to be available. These include half-price entry for children and discounts for young people, while visitors who purchase standard tickets directly from Royal Collection Trust can convert them into a 1-Year Pass, allowing free re-entry for 12 months.

There is already a similar scheme in place for visitors to see the paintings and artwork in The King’s Gallery for £1 on the same basis. The next exhibition Royal Portraits – A Century of Photography opens on 28 February.

The Royal Dining Room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Credit: © Royal Collection Enterprises Limited 2024 | Royal Collection Trust. Photographer: Peter Smith.

Scotonomics

Sign up now for a festival of economics to be held in March at Leith Dockers Club with Ivan McKee MSP and Minister for Public Finance. Click on the image below.

The tallest tree in the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh has been damaged beyond recovery PHOTO courtesy of RGBE

Like this: Like Loading...