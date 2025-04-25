A gathering of British business people at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre celebrated business success stories and raised more than £1 million for the charity, Social Bite.

The entertainment was provided by Sting singing unplugged with only a guitar (and Rob Brydon trilling along at various points when he knew the words). Brydon also posed the musician some original questions during an hour long Fireside Chat.

Rob Brydon acted as MC for the evening taking guests through a long list of awards and nominations after the fabulous three course dinner.

Sir Bob Geldof did not hold back, telling the audience exactly what he thinks of the “three clowns in the White House in Washington”. He said that the very existence of a charity like Social Bite and the gathering of people in Edinburgh issued a living rebuke to all of what he said at the top of his address. First Minister, John Swinney, Anas Sarwar, Scottish Labour leader and Russell Findlay Scottish Conservative leader were joined at the front of the room of 1,600 people by Jonathan Reynolds was appointed Secretary of State for Business and Trade.

The British Business Awards were run in partnership with NatWest and 18 UK businesses were crowned as winners, with Elaine C Smith lightening the mood as her companion to announce one of the awards took the opportunity to tell Mr Reynolds how to help the hospitality industry in the UK.

All 300 businesses who entered and were shortlisted for the award were carefully examined and judged by an independent panel on the positive impact on their workforce, sector and overall contribution to the British economy.

The judges were key figures from British industry and included Vinodka Murria OBE, Phil Urban, CEO of Mitchells & Butlers and Emma Crystal, CEO Coutts Bank, and Jennifer Cheyne founder of Cheyne Hairdressing in Edinburgh. Ms Cheyne told us the judging was conducted online and was carried out over four days.

Josh Littlejohn, founding partner of the British Business Awards, and founder of charity Social Bite which helps people who have experienced homelessness, said: “I want to say a huge congratulations to all 18 winners of last night’s awards, and a big thank you to everyone who came along, had fun and donated to Social Bite.

“It was striking to see so many of the UK’s businesses together in one room. These awards have shown that there is still a huge amount of strength and confidence in the sector, and with that, comes collaboration, innovation and, ultimately, growth for our whole economy.”

Full list of winners:

Socially Responsible Business of the Year 2025 Winner – BSW Group (Berwickshire)

Business Innovation of the Year 2025 Winner – thebigword (Leeds)

Family Business of the Year 2025 Winner – Murray Capital (Edinburgh)

Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 Winner – Colin Frame, Stellar Omada (Edinburgh) (Sponsors of Monarchs Speedway)

Growth Strategy of the Year 2025 Winner – RSK (Cheshire)

Female Business Leader of the Year 2025 Winner – Vikki Jackson-Smith, J&B Recycling (Hartlepool)

Technology Company of the Year 2025 Winner – Dynisma (Bristol)

Retail Business of the Year 2025 Winner – Seasalt Cornwall (Cornwall)

Legal Business of the Year 2025 Winner – Addleshaw Goddard (London)

Stellar Omada Financial Services Company of the Year 2025 Winner – Vetsure Pet Insurance (Midlands and East)

Large Business of the Year 2025 Winner – BaxterStorey (Reading)

B Corp of the Year 2025 Winner – The Useful Simple Trust (London)

Green Business of the Year Winner – Robertson Group (Stirling)

Employer of the Year 2025 Winner – QTS (South Lanarkshire)

SME of the Year 2025 Winner – The TEFL Org (Inverness)

International Business of the Year 2025 Winner – Walker’s Shortbread (Aberlour)

Customer Satisfaction Award 2025 Winner – Miller Homes (Edinburgh)

CEO of the Year 2025 Winner Keith Anderson, Scottish Power (Glasgow)

L-R First Minister, John Swinney, Stellar Omada CEO, Colin Frame, Coutts CEO, Emma Crystal and Rob Brydon



Sting who provided the entertainment before jetting off to Paris with Sir Bob Geldof

Irvine Welsh who offered an auction prize of a mention in one of his books

Elaine C Smith brought “Greetings from Glasgow” to Edinburgh

Rob Brydon with Social Bit eco-founder Josh Littlejohn

Sting and Sir Bob Geldof signing a guitar for an auction prize

Rob Brydon helping out the First Minister

