We published one photo of the graffiti on the walls at the new £17 million walking and cycling path from Roseburn to Union Canal yesterday morning. It is a fabulous resource spoiled by a few individuals with a can of spray paint.

We have meantime asked the council and local councillors what they are planning to do about the unsightly mess, and will let you know if and when they reply.

The council has a link here where anyone can report instances of graffiti.

Meantime here are the rest of our photos:

Graffiti Roseburn to Union Canal – a bench like this costs around £1,000.

The path was created with an enormous amount of work and creativity – such as the lifting of the blue bridge into place:

Planning

Next Wednesday the planning committee will meet to discuss a variety of applications. The papers before them will include details of the site in Edinburgh Park at Pentland House, 8 Lochside Avenue to change the four storey office into flats. These will not be for permanent residents, rather for holiday lets as serviced apartments.

The Proposal of Application Notice or PAN submitted on 28 January 2025 says it will seek Change of use of office building (Class 4) to serviced apartments (Class 7), including ancillary uses related to Class 7 use, and related internal and external alterations, and changes to existing internal and external infrastructure. The reference number is 25/00467/PAN.

Read more papers for next week’s meeting here. Anyone can watch the webcast online live or after it has been recorded.

Soundhouse

Douglas and Jane-Ann of Soundhouse tell us that A New International will be playing at The Traverse on Saturday 26 April. They said: “This is a very welcome return for a well loved band who we haven’t hosted since 2018. Can’t believe it’s been so long.

“The band is launching a new single at the gig, sure to be another elegantly crafted, and darkly catchy song, but there’s no doubt that they will also play some of old favourites from past albums.

“For one night only, to celebrate the release of their new single (title still under wraps at time of writing), A New International presents a rare full-band set featuring back catalogue classics and a sneaky peek at new, never-before-seen songs from their soon-to-be-released fourth album inspired by espionage, epic voyages, tango and trombones.”

Tickets: £17.50/£14

Date: Saturday 26 April 2025

Doors open: 8:15pm | Music starts: 8:30pm (bar open from 7pm)

Location: Traverse One, 10 Cambridge Street, Edinburgh

Book here.

World Book Night

Just in case you need to know this – today is both St George’s Day and Shakespeare’s birthday. It is also World Book Night which aims to change the way grown-ups view reading by encouraging them to take the time to read during the night – and to give away some free books. This is a link to this year’s reading list.

World Book Night was first celebrated in 2011 on 5 March. In 2012 it was moved to 23 April, the UNESCO International Day of the Book and the date of both the birth and death date of William Shakespeare. World Book Night was conceived of by Jamie Byng, MD of Canongate in Edinburgh. This is not to be confused with World Book Day which is in March.

Balgreen Tunnel project

Work by a real artist has begun on the Balgreen Tunnel project just last week on the primary school end of the tunnel.

The project – which began in 2022 – is being run by local Balgreen residents who are trying to improve the pedestrian tunnel at Pansy Walk which runs under the railway and also create a community mural in the tunnel. A spokesperson for the project said that painting will begin on the Saughtonhall side within the next few weeks.

This tunnel is near the Balgreen tram stop and Saughton Park.

This is another place in the city which has been covered in graffiti over the years. The tunnel can be very unwelcoming even in busier times and during daylight hours.

But this time the “graffiti” inside the tunnel will be created by an artist, Dallas Henderson Smith who was waiting until the temperature rose above 10°. Pupils from Balgreen Primary School will contribute to the proposed designs – and children had already created some designs at the Saughtonhall fete in summer 2023. Funding sources were Council Community Grants scheme and Scotmid Community Grant. There is a GoFundMe to raise money to pay for the artist design and time, paint, posters and maintenance.

In 2023 the council repaired the tunnel and applied anti-graffiti paint throughout, although this did not deter the graffiti “artists” who applied their tags at the end of the tunnel instead.

Previous improvements have included drainage and gully works carried out by the council to ensure there are no large puddles in the tunnel, and ongoing repairs to street lighting.

We look forward to going and taking some photos of it soon.

