Chips, a two-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier has a “sweet nature, soft heart, and affectionate personality”.

A spokesperson for Dogs Trust said: “Chips is a true gem who’s just waiting to find his perfect match.

“This wiggly little sweetheart absolutely adores his favourite people. Once he knows and trusts you, he’s all about the snuggles! He loves playing with his toys and once he feels comfortable, his goofy personality really shines through. He’s the sweetest lad with the most heart-melting smile.

“Chips is a sensitive soul who needs time and patience when meeting new people. With a calm, understanding environment and plenty of reassurance, he blossoms into the most loyal and loving companion. He thrives with positive encouragement, and his confidence continues to grow every day. One of Chips’ absolute favourite things is playtime in the garden, whether he’s chasing his toys, exploring, or just soaking up the sunshine, he’s truly in his element outdoors. It’s a joy to watch him relax and enjoy himself with the people he loves by his side.”

This is a dog which would be best placed in a quiet home with children aged 16 or over, where he can truly settle and shine. It would be best if there is a garden for playing and pottering around in at his own pace. The dog travels well in a car and will happily join you for walkies in new places.

Dogs Trust feel that Chips would prefer to be the only pet at home, but he’s perfectly happy walking alongside other dogs and making polite friends.

Chips would benefit from having someone around for most of the day to help him settle in and feel secure. What he’s truly looking for is a family who can offer him time, patience, and a lifetime of love. In return, this is a dog which will offer endless loyalty, snuggles, and a heart full of affection.

If you’re looking for a new best friend, Chips could be your perfect match. Please contact Dogs Trust on 01506 873459 for more information regarding rehoming.

