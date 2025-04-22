First Minister John Swinney will host a gathering on Wednesday which is aimed at “protecting and strengthening Scotland’s democracy”.

It is being billed as an anti far-right summit and Mr Swinney told the BBC on Sunday that he had not invited Nigel Farage of Reform UK.

Political, faith and civic leaders will come together to assess the robustness of Scotland’s democratic system by examining root causes that might undermine shared values – now and in the future.

Speaking ahead of the event in Glasgow, the First Minister said: “Government has a clear role to play in protecting the health of our democracy and it is vital that politicians and other civic leaders listen and take decisions that reflect the lived experiences of the people of Scotland.

“In this age of uncertainty, we see democratic systems across the world under pressure. As First Minister, I want Scotland to have strong and supportive communities, where people live in peace, and everyone has the opportunity to flourish.

“Today’s civic gathering aims to unite political and civic leaders, presenting a vital opportunity to agree a common approach to asserting the values of who we are as Scots, in order to bring people together and create a cohesive society where everyone feels safe and at home.”

The organisations and representatives who have confirmed attendance include:

John Swinney MSP – First Minister of Scotland

Kaukab Stewart MSP – Minister for Equalities, Scottish Government

Anas Sarwar MSP – Leader, Scottish Labour

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP – Leader, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Patrick Harvie MSP – Co-Convenor, Scottish Green Party

Lorna Slater MSP – Co-Convenor, Scottish Green Party Leader

Ash Regan MSP – Alba parliamentary leader

Councillor Shona Morrison & Councillor Steven Heddle – COSLA

Dr Michael Higgins – Senior Lecturer, University of Strathclyde

University of Glasgow

Women in Journalism

Police Scotland

Corra Foundation

Electoral Reform Society

Scottish Youth Parliament

STUC

SCVO

Youth Scotland

Westminster Foundation in Democracy

Scotland’s Children’s Commissioner

Carnegie

Electoral Commission

Transparency International

Prosper

WEALL Scotland

National Advisory Council on Women & Girls

Church of Scotland

Catholic Church

Scottish Episcopal Church

Scottish Shia Muslim Community

Scottish Sunni Muslim Community

Scottish Jewish Community

Interfaith Scotland

Royal Society of Edinburgh

Marie Curie

Scottish Refugee Council

Zero Tolerance Scotland

Disability Equality Scotland

Equality Network

Age Scotland

Show Racism The Red Card

Nil By Mouth

Men’s Sheds Scotland

MCR Pathways

Columba 1400

The King’s Foundation

One Parent Families Scotland

First Minister, John Swinney

Like this: Like Loading...