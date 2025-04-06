Glen’s Manager of the Month David Gray said his side were excellent and deserved to beat Rangers at Ibrox yesterday.

A half-volley from Dylan Levitt within the opening 10 minutes and a second-half strike from Martin Boyle secured all three points, and extended Hibs’ unbeaten run in the William Hill Premiership to 16!

When speaking after the game, Gray heaped praise on his players.

He said: “I’m delighted. “I said all week about how difficult it is to come here, and the level of performance needed to get a result. I got that from every player today. We were excellent.

“We started the game incredibly well, which is always key in getting a result here. We showed good composure to take the sting out of the game and when we got the goal, we knew we’d have to suffer a little bit.

“Rangers would always have a lot of possession, but we were disciplined without the ball, had an excellent work ethic, and showed a real desire to put bodies on the line to keep a clean sheet.

“We fully deserved the win in the end, which was brilliant.

“You have to settle the crowd down because there’s 50,000 supporters here that’ll always spur their team on.

“I’ve experienced that myself as a player, and it’s an environment that not every player is used to playing in. We learnt a lot about that last time we were here.

“We were excellent within the game today; the shape, the desire, everything. It was a complete performance again. It needed to be to get a result here, and I got that from everyone, including the subs coming on, which was fantastic.”

And Gray also reserved special praise for the 900+ travelling Hibs fans.

“During the game I could hear them; our fans were outstanding. The connection is there and that’s getting stronger and stronger all the time. Even in difficult moments today I could hear them spurring the team on.

“They will play a massive part from now until the end of the season, and hopefully we can be really successful!”

