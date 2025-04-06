Goal scorer Martin Boyle described yesterday’s 2-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox in the William Hill Premiership as a “huge result”.

A goal in each half, coupled with a brilliant defensive team performance, saw the Hibs win at Ibrox for the first time since 2018.

Boyle, one of the goal scorers, was delighted when speaking to Hibs TV after the game.

“It was very enjoyable, and it’s been a long-time coming,” the forward admitted.

“I felt like we should’ve got more last time we were here, but we’re on a fantastic run of form at the moment, which is brilliant. We’re quietly confident and going about our business in a positive way.

“It’s a huge result. We need to maintain these levels and keep winning games.

“This is a tricky place to come, and a lot of teams come here and struggle.

“The togetherness and belief are there; everything the manager has installed in the group. Hopefully this can continue.”

Boyle’s second half strike takes him to 95 goals for Hibs as he continues to chase down a huge milestone.

“I’m really pleased (with my form) and have been for a while now. I need to keep maintaining those levels. It’s the best feeling in the world scoring goals and getting assists.

“I’m quietly chasing down 100 goals for Hibs. I don’t set myself targets for a season, but that would be a magnificent milestone for me.

“There are a few games to go, so hopefully I get there!”

