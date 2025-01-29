Hearts have confirmed that defender Daniel Oyegoke has moved to Serie A side Hellas Verona for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old arrived at Tynecastle last summer from Brentford and has since made 26 appearances, scoring a great goal at Gorgie against St Mirren.

Neil Critchley (pictured), Hearts’ head coach, said Daniel had made progress since arriving and added: “It’s a good move for him and it is a good deal for the club.

“It opens up opportunities for other players to step forward.”

Hearts travel to Dundee on Saturday in the William Hill Premiership and Dens boss, Tony Docherty, revealed to a media briefing that a number of key players are back from injury.

He has added Aaron Donnelly, Cesar Garza, Victor Lopex and Amari Samuels during the January window and the Dens boss is pleased with his business so far.

Like this: Like Loading...