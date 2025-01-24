Fife Flyers have postponed their scheduled Elite League clash on Saturday with high-flying Cardiff Devils at Kirkcaldy.
Storm Eowyn caused roof damage to the Fife Ice Arena and there is no date yet confirmed for the game.
A short statement from the club said that all further information on ticketing and rescheduling will be released as soon as details have been confirmed with all relevant parties.
It added: “We thank you for your patience during this time.”
