Fife Flyers have postponed their scheduled Elite League clash on Saturday with high-flying Cardiff Devils at Kirkcaldy.

Storm Eowyn caused roof damage to the Fife Ice Arena and there is no date yet confirmed for the game.

A short statement from the club said that all further information on ticketing and rescheduling will be released as soon as details have been confirmed with all relevant parties.

It added: “We thank you for your patience during this time.”

