Stenhouse Fishery bosses have confirmed that the popular water near Burntisland will close at the end of this month due to rising costs.

A short announcement was posted on social media on Monday and it said: “We have decided to call it a day.”

The announcement added: “We would like to thank all of our customers for their loyalty. We have made some amazing friends along the way. We would also like to thank Roderick Low and his family for giving us the opportunity to begin with and helping us along the way.”

The boats are out of the water and will be sold all future bookings are cancelled.

A rare “any method fishing” opportunity is available for the next three weeks when bank fishing will be allowed as there are what is called a “huge” amount of stock fish in the water, rainbows, blues, Tigers and brown trout.

Fishing is from 8am to 4pm costing £25 for a four fish limit and £40 for an eight fish limit. Kids fish free with a paying adult on their limit.

The statement said: “This is a one-off opportunity to catch a cracking Grade A fish and get any kids involved.”

PICTURE: General view of the fishery taken by Nigel Duncan earlier this year

