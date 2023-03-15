The Midlothian & East Lothian Chamber of Commerce Business Masterclass series offers practical, expert-led, half-day workshops on sales and marketing.



Delegates will learn about key attributes to support success in sales, brand identity, successful social media marketing and video marketing.

They will discuss your sales and marketing strategy and you can also learn from others.



Sessions take place at Midlothian & East Lothian Chamber office at Mousldale House, 24D Milton Rd East Edinburgh EH15 2NJ. Tickets are £30 per session or £50 for both sessions. The sales masterclass is on March 21 (9.15am – 12.30pm) and the marketing masterclass is on March 23 (9.15am – 12.30pm).



Meanwhile, the next Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber Business Breakfast is entitled How to retire well and it is on March 27 from 8.30 to 10.30am at Royal Musselburgh Golf Club, Prestongrange House, Prestonpans EH32 9RP.



The event features Edinburgh-based financial planners Mearns & Company who will highlight different retirement paths. Choosing the right one is now even more important.



Overall, the monthly breakfast event allows business people to network and the sessions are on the fourth Thursday of each month except in July and October.

