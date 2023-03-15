Following the suspension of planned strike action by RMT members of Network Rail, ScotRail has confirmed that its services will operate as normal on Thursday.
The RMT trade union’s planned strike action by its members at Network Rail on Thursday 16 March 2023 as well as an overtime ban over the coming weeks have been suspended to allow a referendum on a new pay offer from Network Rail to take place.
The dispute does not involve any ScotRail staff, but industrial action by the trade union impacts ScotRail services as it does involve Network Rail staff in Scotland.
Planned strike action by RMT members of 14 other train operators – on Thursday, 16 March, as well as on Saturday, 18 March, Thursday, 30 March, and Saturday, 1 April – is still scheduled to take place but will not have any impact on ScotRail services.
David Simpson, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “ScotRail services will operate as normal on Thursday, 16 March, following the suspension of planned strike action by RMT members of Network Rail.
“The dispute between the trade union and other train operators does not involve any ScotRail staff. We look forward to welcoming passengers to our services.”
