Allanwater Homes has introduced a new “Smart Savings” incentives scheme on selected properties at its developments in Haddington and Stirling.

The scheme brings together a series of deals on prices to help prospective buyers, whether first time, move up or resizers, buy a new Allanwater home.

Built incorporating the very latest eco-friendly materials and innovations, Allanwater Homes are extremely energy efficient, offering buyers lower running costs, along with a lower carbon footprint. Current assistance under this deal can include a mix of cashback (up to 5% of the property purchase price is given as cashback), LBTT paid, and flooring package contribution. Selected properties also include upgraded kitchens.

Under the flooring deal, Allanwater Homes will cover the cost and installation of full house flooring, with the buyer choosing from a premium range of LVT, vinyl, carpet and accessories.

Finally, a mortgage contribution is also available on selected properties, sometimes in a combination with another incentive. Up to 3% off the property purchase price is deducted by the Sales Manager.

Lynn McNair, Allanwater Homes Sales Manager said: “These are fantastic packages of practical and financial assistance which can really help a buyer access their dream home at his time. The packages cannot be transferred into cash. Please consult our experienced and helpful Sales Managers for more details – they will happily chat you through the options available on our selected properties, providing accurate calculations and extensive information. Many of the properties under this deal are available to move into straight away.”

At Allanwater Haddington only three luxury three bedroom attached Kintail villas are left for sale, from £259,995.

Haddington Kintail

An ideal family home, or suitable as a re-sizing property which still offers plenty of easy to maintain space, together with a high specification as standard, the Kintail is one of Allanwater Homes most popular housetypes. The fitted wardrobes in the principal bedroom are another huge selling point which buyers really appreciate, as is the open plan kitchen dining area with French doors that opens out onto the rear garden.

Built in Bosch appliances feature in the luxury kitchen which makes the very most of space and light. A good sized lounge and a convenient downstairs wc make up the ground floor layout. Upstairs in the Kintail, prospective buyers will find the principal bedroom, a further double bedroom, both of which include fitted wardrobes, and a single bedroom. The family bathroom, fitted with Twyford sanitaryware, makes up the overall accommodation.

Two Kintail mid-terraced villas, at £259,995, are available, one with a mortgage contribution of £7799, together with a superb full house flooring package. The second mid terraced Kintail is available with cashback of £12,999 and a full house flooring package. The end-terraced Kintail at £263,995 will tempt prospective buyers with LBTT paid by Allanwater, a saving of £2,799 plus a flooring contribution.

All three properties are move in ready and include several other kitchen upgrades, with Franklin kitchen unit doors, Sonoma Oak worktops, and glass splashbacks adding extra appeal to the kitchen. Appliances supplied include single oven, four burner induction hob, stainless steel chimney hood, and an upgraded Bosch 70:30 integrated fridge freezer.

Esk design

At Allanwater Stirling, the Smart Savings cover three luxury, contemporary apartments.

There’s the one bedroom Dee apartment (£137,995), the two bedroom Esk (£162,995), and the two bedroom Kelvin apartment (£164,995), all available with £3k towards flooring, plus significant kitchen upgrades which can include top Zanussi appliances such as electric ovens, induction hobs, glass chimney hoods, washer dryers, and integrated Fridge Freezers. Other stylish kitchen additions which can be included are Banwell Porcelain Matt cabinet doors, Duropal worktops, glass splashbacks, Blum soft close doors and drawers, Reginox Kubina kitchen taps and a Sirius Designer LED Tri-Light 2.

With a high energy efficiency rating, the highly specified one and two bedroom apartments offer greatly welcomed savings on heating costs.

They are also well situated, just seven minutes from the centre of Stirling, and in close proximity to the A91, M9 and M80.

Highly desirable starter homes, these apartments have light & fresh open-plan lounge/kitchen/dining areas, complemented with good sized bedrooms with built in wardrobes, generous cupboard space and bathrooms by leading manufacturer, Twyford’s.

Details on all these amazing deals are online at www.allanwater.co.uk.

To contact the Sales Manager at Allanwater Haddington and Allanwater Stirling, phone 07710 304482, Thursday to Monday 11am to 530pm.

Allanwater Homes also has a development of three and four bedroom luxury townhouses across three levels at Hayford Mills, Cambusbarron, with newly reduced starting prices from £299,995. Call 07710 304482 to find out more. Sales Office and luxury townhouse showhome open Thursday to Monday 11am to 5.30pm.

