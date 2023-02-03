The final Tweed apartment at Hayford Mills is available now and is offered in ready to move straight in condition.
Three bedroom Deveron Townhouses – high specification living across three floors – are also available
Allanwater Homes superb Hayford Mills development in Cambusbarron is selling its final two bedroom luxury ground floor Tweed apartment. Ready to move into now, Plot 24 is priced at £177,995. It offers the buyer a modern, energy efficient home complete with a luxury kitchen with integrated appliances, a bright and spacious open plan layout for the kitchen and lounge, a good sized dining area, two sizable bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobes, plus a generous bathroom, all leading off the main central hallway. There is also ample storage space, providing an ideal home for any young professionals, downsizers or first-time buyers.
“Allanwater Homes is known for its excellent “as included” specification, which is one of the very best around in the current marketplace. This stunning apartment is our final one in the current release and is priced and ready to go,” said Lynn McNair, Development Sales Manager at Hayford Mills. “We expect this apartment to sell fast, given it’s on the ground floor which may appeal to certain buyers.”
Enjoying an attractive semi-rural setting, Cambusbarron is within easy commuting distance of Stirling.
The development also has Deveron 2 townhouses, set over three levels and offering three bedrooms and two en-suites (from £324,995). Three of these housetypes, which offers the most flexible living spaces, are ready to move into now. A professionally interior designed Deveron 2 showhome of this housetype is on show at Hayford Mills and can be viewed Thursday to Monday 11am to 5.30pm. No appointments are necessary.
The Deveron 2 offers buyers a contemporary mews style home with a layout which would suit many different buyers, whether a growing family, a young professional couple, or perhaps a downsizer. On the ground floor there is an open plan dining/kitchen/family room with a w/c-utility area. Moving up to the first floor, there is a spacious lounge and the principal bedroom with fitted wardrobes and ensuite shower room. On the second floor bedroom two, complete with fitted wardrobes has an ensuite shower room, with bedroom three, and a family bathroom.
allanwater.co.uk or call 0330 1247695. The Sales Office is open Thursday to Monday 11am to 5.30pm.
