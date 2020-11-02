NEW VISUAL ILLUSTRATIONS OF APARTMENTS AND MILL HOUSES AT HAYFORD MILLS

Allanwater Homes has revealed sophisticated visual illustrations of the eco-friendly new properties it is currently building at Hayford Mills, Cambusbarron.

Luxury two bedroom apartments, in three different styles, are on offer from just £154,995 for the “Earn”, from £147,995 for the Tummel, and from £188,995 for the “Forth.” Complete with an en-suite main bedroom, and including an excellent specification, these apartments also encompass a degree of bespoke personalisation within their price point.

Three bedroom “Deveron” Mill Houses, available in two different layouts, are also available, from £274,995, and, as with the apartments, include the flexibility of inclusive personalisation upgrades.

An eye catching 21st century mews style home, the “Deveron” is designed to offer flexibility of layout. The first layout option has a convenient shower room and utility room on the ground floor, together with a third bedroom which could easily be used as a family room or study, depending on the owner’s requirements.

Upstairs on the first floor, there is a good sized lounge, with a separate kitchen/dining area. The upper floor houses an en-suite main bedroom, plus another double bedroom, with a luxury family bathroom making up the accommodation.

The second layout option sees the Deveron offering an open plan dining/kitchen/family room on the ground floor, together with the shower room and utility room.

All properties at the development are constructed with the very latest energy efficient materials, to offer the occupants significant savings in running costs.

Also complete with Allanwater Homes superior “as included” specification, buyers of these new properties can rest assured that this specification is one of the best in the current marketplace. Reading like a positive roll call of top industry suppliers, the specification offers Rocha aanitaryware, Zanussi stainless steel appliances with induction hobs, thermostatic showers, plus kitchens from top manufacturer, Roundel.

Hayford Mills, Cambusbarron, enjoys a peaceful semi rural setting, but still has excellent local amenities and convenient commuting links across the entire Central Belt.

Commenting on the development, Cheryl McGeever, Sales & Marketing Manager for Allanwater Homes said: “We’re really pleased with the look and feel of our Hayford Mills development, as seen in the fantastic new visual illustrations we now have to share with our prospective buyers. They can see from these images, the vision we have for a contemporary, well designed development which is perfectly at ease in its setting.”

“We’ve ensured an attractive and contemporary exterior design to both the apartments and Mill Houses, together with stand out interiors complete with the features buyers want to see in today’s homes.”

“We feel that Hayford Mills will be a real asset to Cambusbarron when completed, attracting a mix of buyers to the area.”

Find out more about Hayford Mills, Cambusbarron at allanwater.co.uk or call 0330 1247695.

Appointments are essential and are available Thursday to Monday 11am to 5.30pm.

Like this: Like Loading...