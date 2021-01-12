MAKE IT A TOWNHOUSE FOR 2021

Or take advantage of The Help to Buy (Scotland) Scheme on a stunning apartment

With 50% of the development now sold, sales are progressing well at Allanwater Homes Hayford Mills development at Cambusbarron, near Stirling, where luxury two bedroom apartments are available, together with three bedroom townhouses.

Prices are from £147,995 for the Tummel apartment, from £154,995 for the Earn design, and from £188,995 for the Forth, the largest apartment available. All apartments include a spacious en-suite main bedroom, along with Allanwater Homes excellent “as included” specification.

The Scottish Government funded Help to Buy Scotland Scheme is available on sales of selected apartments at Hayford Mills, and can enable first time buyers to secure a new home quicker and easier than they may have thought possible. The Allanwater Homes Sales Advisor at the development is available to provide details on the scheme.

Three bedroom “Deveron” Townhouses, available in two different layouts, are also available at Hayford Mills, for those in the market for a larger home. Priced from £274,995, they offer an eye catching mews style home with real flexibility of layout. The first layout option has a convenient shower room and utility room on the ground floor, together with a third bedroom which could easily be used as a family room or study, depending on the owner’s requirements.

On the first floor, there is a good sized lounge, with a separate kitchen/dining area. The upper floor houses an en-suite main bedroom, plus another double bedroom, with a luxury family bathroom making up the accommodation.

The second layout option sees the Deveron offering an open plan dining/kitchen/family room on the ground floor, together with the shower room and utility room.

All properties at the development are constructed with the very latest energy efficient materials, to offer the occupants significant savings in running costs.

Allanwater Homes “as included” specification is one of the very best in the marketplace, reading like a positive roll call of top industry suppliers. Included in each home is Rocha Sanitaryware, Zanussi Stainless Steel Appliances with Induction Hobs, Thermostatic Showers, plus kitchens from top manufacturer, Roundel.

Cambusbarron enjoys a peaceful semi rural setting, but still with excellent local amenities, and convenient commuting links, across the entire Central Belt.

Commenting on the development, Cheryl McGeever, Sales & Marketing Manager for Allanwater Homes said; “We’re really pleased to be able to offer Help to Buy Scotland assistance on selected apartments. This excellent scheme can really help young buyers realise their homebuying dreams in 2021, making them a reality.”

“We’re also delighted that sales of our Townhouses are going well- these properties have an attractive and contemporary exterior design, coupled with stand out interiors, complete with the features buyers want to see in today’s homes,” she added.

“Hayford Mills is attracting a mix of buyers to the area, from first time buyers to young families, professional couples and re-sizers. Cambusbarron has much to commend it as a place to live, so we urge those interested to call us to make an appointment to find out more,” finished Cheryl.

Check out Hayford Mills, Cambusbarron at allanwater.co.uk or call 0330 1247695. Appointments are essential and are available Thursday to Monday 11am to 5.30pm.

