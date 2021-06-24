TOWNHOUSE LIVING IN STYLE AVAILABLE NOW AT HAYFORD MILLS, CAMBUSBARRON

Luxury three bedroom Townhouses offer a high specification over three levels

Hayford Mills, Allanwater Homes superb development of townhouses and apartments in Cambusbarron, currently has fantastic three bedroom “Deveron” Townhouses available from just £274,995. Enjoying an attractive semi-rural setting, Cambusbarron is within easy commuting distance of Stirling.

The Deveron offers buyers a contemporary mews style home. Layout wise, an open plan dining/kitchen/family room is to be found on the ground floor, together with the shower room/wc and utility room. The first floor has a spacious lounge, with a second en-suite bedroom, whilst the principal bedroom, also en-suite, together with the family bathroom, are found on the upper floor.

Allanwater Homes is known for its excellent “as included” specification, which is one of the very best around in the current marketplace. Under this specification, buyers of these luxury townhouses will find a luxury Roundel fitted kitchen with built in Zanussi stainless steel appliances, stunning Twyford sanitaryware, and Thermostatic showers.

“These Deveron townhouses are modern and contemporary homes which we are confident a range of homebuyers will love. They offer a high specification, together with eco friendly credentials. There’s ample room for home working, for teenagers to have their own living spaces, and for both casual and more formal dining,” said Cheryl McGeever, Sales Manager for Allanwater Homes.

Allanwater Homes also has a range of quality apartments at Hayford Mills. Prospective buyers of these properties are invited to apply for the Scottish Government funded Help to Buy Scotland Scheme. This scheme can enable first time buyers to secure a new home quicker and easier than they may have thought possible. They can also check out the handy online guide to the scheme produced by Allanwater Homes which can be viewed on its website at www.allanwater.co.uk.

Prices are from £164,995 for the Tweed & Forth designs. All apartments include a spacious, en-suite main bedroom with fitted wardrobe, along with a generously sized living/kitchen area. Another bedroom is also included, along with a stylishly presented main bathroom. Storage space is also incorporated into the apartments, where the design dictates, with some layouts having a central hallway.

Check out Hayford Mills, Cambusbarron at allanwater.co.uk or call 0330 1247695. Appointments, available Thursday to Monday 11am to 5.30pm, are essential for all interested parties.

Like this: Like Loading...