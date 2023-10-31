Price reductions have been announced on two bedroom terraced houses at the Allanwater Homes development, Hayford Mills in Cambusbarron.



The builder is offering a saving of £25,000 on selected three bedroom terraced houses at the development and these are now priced at much the same level as an Edinburgh flat from £299,995.

The builder describes these as “thoughtfully designed luxury homes” which are situated in the grounds of the former Mill Buildings, with a central courtyard landscaped with shrubs and trees.

Plot 34 is an end attached terraced home, complete with a beautifully designed kitchen including ceiling downlights, Beauly Dove gloss unit doors, and slate grey worktops complimented with a charcoal grey Splashback.

Located in the west quadrant of the Hayford Mills development, the property offer a slightly different peaked roof design from earlier completed homes, whilst retaining the excellently crafted interior layout from room to room that achieves maximum space with its own individual style on three floors.

These terraced homes are ideally suited to young professionals or growing families where having some extra floor space allows a bright home office or space for teenagers.

The other Deveron home currently available is Plot 19, positioned near to the cul-de-sac section of Hayford Mills, in the south-east quadrant. A mid attached terraced home, it has an open plan kitchen/dining/ family area, perfect for relaxing or entertaining, and complete with roundel Kitchen and Zanussi appliances. To the rear of the property, there is utility store and wc.

A separate lounge on the first floor is lit with triple windows, designed to create a feeling of airiness and openness. A generous bedroom features an en-suite shower room and a built-in double wardrobe.

The second floor has another generous and comfortable bedroom with an en suite shower room, a built-in wardrobe offering plenty of storage space and a Juliet balcony which allows you to enjoy the outdoors without leaving the comfort of your bedroom.

There is also a sizeable third bedroom which could be used as a home office or playroom. Finally, there is a spacious bathroom with bath.

All Deveron luxury terraced houses at Hayford Mills are constructed with the very latest eco friendly, sustainable materials, offering an efficiency B rating. They will enable buyers to lower their running costs, along with their ongoing carbon footprint.

Development Sales Manager, Lynn McNair, said: “These are stylish and highly practical terraced houses, each reduced in price to offer prospective buyers the opportunity to save money, whilst securing a fantastic, energy efficient forever home with the space and features they crave.”

“Cambusbarron offers a charming semi-rural environment, with strong transport links across the Central Belt. The City of Stirling is right on your doorstep.”

All properties are available and move in ready.

Call Sales Development Manager Lynn McNair on 07710 304482 to find out more and arrange a viewing.

The Cambusbarron Development is open Thursday to Monday 11.00am to 5.30pm.

www.allanwater.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...