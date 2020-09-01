ALLANWATER HOMES HAS TWO PERSONALISATION OFFERS AVAILABLE AT HAYFORD MILLS, CAMBUSBARRON

Take advantage of £7000 inclusive to personalise a new Mill House and £3000 inclusive for a new apartment.

Three bedroom mews style Deveron Mill Houses (from £274,995) are now available at Hayford Mills, Cambusbarron, complete with a £7000 inclusive personalisation offer.

An eye catching 21st century home, the Deveron is built over three floors to offer flexibility of layout. The ground floor of the “Deveron” Mill House is complete with a convenient shower room and utility room, together with a third bedroom which could easily be used as a family room or study, depending on the owner’s requirements.

Upstairs on the first floor, there is a good sized lounge, with a separate kitchen/dining area. The upper floor houses an en-suite main bedroom, plus another double bedroom, with a luxury family bathroom making up the accommodation.

A new block of two bedroom apartments have also just been released, priced from £162,500, and offering two different styles, the Tweed, and the Forth. Buyers of these contemporary apartments can receive a £3000 inclusive package to personalise their new home, choosing from a range of extras and upgrades.

The Tweed apartment style offers a spacious open plan living/dining/kitchen area with two bedrooms, and a main bathroom making up the layout. The Forth design also has that same open plan, flexible living space that today’s buyers want to experience, with a stunning modern kitchen with built in appliances at its heart, but it also has a main bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, along with a second bedroom, and its main bathroom complete with bath.

Commenting on Hayford Mills, Cheryl McGeever, Sales & Marketing Manager for Allanwater Homes said; “Both our apartments and Mill Houses here at Hayford Mills are representative of the type of sophisticated, eco friendly, new housing which Allanwater Homes wants to continue to bring to market for today’s discerning buyers. We are very pleased to launch our second block of apartments, which we hope will be as popular as the first. Having the personalisation offer with sale at the moment, is, we hope, an added incentive to buy now and plan your dream home.”

“Additionally, the modern housing at Hayford Mills not only looks good, but enables buyers to reduce their running costs, and enjoy the numerous advantages that buying new can bring,” she added.

The stylish and well designed apartments and Mill Houses at Hayford Mills are being built with the very latest eco friendly materials and techniques energy, and will offer the occupants minimum CO2 omissions.

The first phase of apartments at Hayford Mills – Block One with the Tummel and Earn designs- also offer two bedrooms, and are priced from £145,250. Purchasers of these apartments also qualify for the £3000 personalisation offer.

Cambusbarron is a peaceful, sought after area with a semi-rural feel, offering good commuting links across the entire Central Belt.

In addition to the current threshold on LBTT, all the apartments at Hayford Mills qualify for the Scottish Government funded Help to Buy Scotland scheme, whereby buyers could be eligible for 15% shared equity with a minimum deposit of only 5%.

Or for first-time buyers, there is the new First Home Fund initiative, with up to £25,000 towards your new home.

All properties at Hayford Mills, Cambusbarron, feature Allanwater Homes new, superb, “as included” specification. Reading like a positive roll call of top industry suppliers, the specification offers as standard Rocha Sanitaryware, Zanussi Stainless Steel Appliances with Induction Hobs, Thermostatic Showers, kitchens from top manufacturer, Moores, monoblock driveways, solar panels, and even USB charging stations.

Find out more about Hayford Mills, Cambusbarron at allanwater.co.uk or call to make an appointment to visit the Sales Office on 0330 1247695, open Thursday to Monday 11am to 5.30pm. All viewing and information visits to Allanwater Homes developments are by appointment only, in line with Covid-19 guidelines.

Like this: Like Loading...