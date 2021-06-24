Hibs, along with newly-appointed technical partner Joma, have unveilled the new official away kit for the 2021/22 season.

Following the hugely successful reveal of our new home shirt earlier this month, the club are sure supporters will be equally impressed with the retro look of the white and green pinstripe away kit which is available for pre-order via the Clubstore right now.

Hibernian Creative Manager Peter Burt said: “The ambition was to create a kit that drew inspiration from the popular kit styles of the 80s and 90s, whilst keeping the design fresh.

“The pinstripe design is something new for a Hibernian kit and, coupled with the cuff and v-neck detailing, gives us a clean and classic look for the season ahead.”

