OCHILVIEW DEVELOPMENTS DELIGHTED WITH STRONG SALES FROM PLAN AT NO.1 OLD BELLSDYKE ROAD

Half of first phase of luxury penthouses and apartments already reserved at Larbert development

Ochilview Developments is now half way sold from plan in the first phase of its prestigious new Larbert development, No1 Old Bellsdyke Road.

The Central Belt based, independent housebuilder, now onto its fifth development, is fast making a name for itself with unique, Scandinavian influenced homes, delivered in partnership with its award winning architects, Arka.

Offering twenty five properties in total, a mix of luxury one and two bedroom apartments, together with three bedroom duplex penthouses, No 1 Old Bellsdyke Road is conveniently located, just minutes away from Larbert Railway Station, and the M9/M876 motorways.

Remaining for sale in the first phase are two outstanding penthouse duplexes set over two levels, the Vorlich at £350000, and the Lomond at £395,000. Three apartments are also available, all with two bedrooms and priced from £150-£198,000.

All three of these quality, energy efficient apartments qualify for the Scottish Government assisted Help to Buy Scotland scheme, which can help young buyers access a new home quicker and easier than they may have thought possible.

The apartment at £150,000 is situated on the first floor of the development. With its master bedroom en-suite, the second bedroom would make an ideal study. The two apartments at £198,000 are both to be found on the ground floor, and each have two double bedrooms, with master en-suite.

Enjoying a unique corner position, a large terrace and Juliet Balcony on the upper floor, along with a glass balcony on the lower floor, the stunning Lomond Penthouse at £395,000 is one of the entire development’s most impressive homes. With three bedrooms, two of them en-suite, the penthouse offers an open plan lounge/kitchen/dining room with high quality integrated Siemans appliances as standard. Large floor to ceiling windows providing an abundance of natural light.

The second penthouse, the Vorlich at £350,000 is complete with two large glass balconies – one on each floor. The upper floor has the same Ochilview Developments signature open plan living space, with a large open plan kitchen/diner/sitting area. There generously sized lounge area has doors leading to the spacious balcony. On the lower level of this exceptional home are three double bedrooms, two of which have fitted wardrobes, with the master complete with en-suite shower room and large glass balcony. A lift is provided to the apartment.

Specification at No1 Old Bellsdyke Road is second to none, with kitchens and bathrooms supplied by leading manufacturer, Porcelanosa and kitchen appliances by Siemens. Purchasers can choose their own flooring, with a number of optional upgrades available to add to their homes, subject to build schedule.

Each property comes with two allocated car parking spaces. The development has an electric gated entry system for complete peace of mind, and there is a lift to all floors.

Commenting on the strong early sales at the development, Chris Morris, Joint Managing Director of Ochilview Developments, said: “We are delighted to have hit the ground running here at Bellsdyke Road, with a range of buyers from all over the Central Belt keen to reserve one of our luxury apartments and penthouses straight from plan.”

“Our ethos as a growing house building business is to create unique new build homes which are simply seldom found in the current market, giving our buyers a clean, contemporary, Scandinavian influenced look which will work with their requirements for modern living, especially as so many of us are currently working from home. Our award winning Architectural partners, Arka, bring our vision to life. Now onto our fifth successful development in the area, we can promise plenty more to come,” said Chris.

Chris finished by saying: “With sales moving fast, please contact our Selling Agents, Atrium Estate Agents on 01324 460162 to find our more. We’re also very pleased that three of the currently available apartments qualify for the Help to Buy Scotland scheme. With its strong commuting links and close proximity to many local amenities, this development would prove to be an ideal first choice for a young buyer hoping to get onto the property ladder at this time.”

Completion at No1 Old Bellsdyke Road is expected in the Autumn of 2021. All properties are covered by a highly regarded Warranty Certificate. A reservation fee of £2,000 secures any apartment, with a £5,000 reservation fee payable for the penthouses. www.atriumuk.com. Call 01324 460162.

www.no1oldbellsdykeroad.co.uk

www.ovdev.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...