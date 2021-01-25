The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Scotland have been announced.

The First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was joined at today’s media briefing by the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Gregor Smith.

Questions are still being asked about the vaccine rollout in Scotland and whether it is going quickly enough. Yesterday just over 24,000 first doses of the vaccine were reported. The government is working towards 400,000 vaccinations per week by the end of February, and clearly to achieve around 60,000 vaccinations per day, the pace has to pick up. The First Minister explained that the vaccinations for those in care homes necessarily took more time.

It is perhaps difficult to explain to a dementia patient that the vaccination will be a good thing, but when the Health Secretary addressed parliament on 13 January she said the government had a total Scottish allocation of 562,125 doses. She explained: “Of this – 365,000 have arrived in Scottish vaccination centres, with Boards or GPs. A further 155,025 doses of Pfizer and 42,100 of Oxford/AstraZeneca are either in transit or in storage at Movianto for Scotland to access.”

It has been made clear to us during press briefings that there is no wish on the part of those delivering the vaccination programme to either stockpile vaccinations, or waste any doses. There are two separate ordering strands – one from GPs and one from the NHS on behalf of care homes and hospitals.

The First Minister explained today that the vaccine numbers will be supplemented by more detail in the days to come – we will now know the various categories of those vaccinated and the numbers applicable. As at today 95% of all residents in older adult care homes have been vaccinated with the first dose and 46% of all those over 80.

People over 70 will receive a letter this week inviting them to attend for vaccination.

The statistics in Scotland as at 25 January 2021 are shown below.

As at 25 January 2021 5,709 deaths have been recorded of people who have tested positive, but there is the usual caveat on the number of deaths over the weekend when registry offices are closed. The deaths of 81 people have been recorded since Friday.

Date Newly reported cases Cases in Lothian New positive tests Test positivity rate Newly reported deaths Intensive Care patients with confirmed Covid-19 People in hospital with confirmed Covid-19 Total number of cases of Covid-19 Number of first vaccinations 25 January 2021 752 8.6% 4 151 2,016 172,953 415,402 24 January 2021 1,195 111 19,339 7.4% 1 157 2,011 172,201 404,038 23 January 2021 1.307 155 20,393 9.3% 76 159 2,085 171,006 380,667 22 January 2021 1,480 166 6.9% 71 161 2,053 169,699 358,454 21 January 2021 1,636 182 27,873 7% 89 161 2,004 168,219 334,871 20 January 2021 1,656 151 25,476 7.5% 92 156 2.003 166,583 309,909 19 January 2021 1,165 142 13,193 11.1% 71 150 1,989 164,927 284,582 18 January 2021 1,429 178 12.3% 0 146 1,959 163,762 264,991 17 January 2021 1,341 123 16,256 9.5% 0 147 1,918 162,333 (224,840) 16 January 2021 1,753 169 24,314 8.4% 78 145 1,863 160,992 (224,840) 15 January 2021 2,160 262 7.5% 61 141 1,860 159,239 224,840 14 January 2021 1,707 177 8.3% 64 142 1,829 157,079 208,207 13 January 2021 1,949 23,432 10.2% 79 134 1,794 155,372 191,965 12 January 2021 1,875 214 12.0% 54 133 1,717 175,942 11 January 2021 1,782 194 17,730 11.5% 1 126 1,664 151,548 163,377 10 January 2021 1,877 20,968 10.0% 3 123 1,598 149,766 9 January 2021 1,865 26,352 8.7% 93 109 1,596 147,889 8 January 2021 2,309 237 31,444 8.1% 93 102 1,530 146,024 7 January 2021 2,649 357 11.3% 78 100 1,467 143,715 6 January 2021 2.039 164 21,101 10.5% 68 95 1,384 141,066 5 January 2021 2,529 322 18,336 14.8% 11 93 1,347 139,027 around 100,000 4 January 2021 1,905 13,810 15.0% 3 January 2021 2,464 17,328 15.2% 134,593 2 January 2021 2,137 21,451 10.8% 1 January 2021 2,539 28,313 9.7% 31 December 2020 2,622 28,295 10.1% 68 70 1,174 30 December 2020 2,045 19,722 11.3% 43 69 1,133 29 December 2020 1,895 14,179 14.4% 7 65 1,092 28 December 2020 967 8,819 12.2% 27 December 2020 92,188 24 December 2020 1,314 27,872 5.3% 43 56 1,008 23 December 2020 1,190 47 56 1,025 16 December 2020 689 5.9% 38 49 1,031 18,644

According to the National Records of Scotland figures issued on Wednesday 7,448 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate – up to 17 January 2021.

You can also see the latest numbers laid out visually on the Travelling Tabby website here. It is updated at 3pm daily.

Stay At Home Guidance To minimise the risk of spreading the virus, you must stay at home as much as possible. By law, in a level 4 area, you can only leave your home (or garden) for an essential purpose.

There is a list of examples of reasonable excuses below. Although you can leave home for these purposes, you should stay as close to home as possible. Shop on-line or use local shops and services wherever you can. Travel no further than you need to reach to a safe, non-crowded place to exercise in a socially distanced way. To minimise the risk of spread of Coronavirus it is crucial that we all avoid unnecessary travel.

Examples of reasonable excuses to go out:

for work or an activity associated with seeking employment, or to provide voluntary or charitable services, but only where that cannot be done from your home.

for education including, school, college, university or other essential purposes connected with a course of study.

for essential shopping, including essential shopping for a vulnerable person. You should use online shopping or shops and other services in your immediate area wherever you can.

to obtain or deposit money, where it is not possible to do so from home.

for healthcare, including COVID-19 testing and vaccination.

for childcare or support services for parents or expectant parents.

for essential services, including services of a charitable or voluntary nature such as food banks, alcohol or drug support services.

to access public services where it is not possible to do so, including from home:

services provided to victims (such as victims of crime),

social-care services,

accessing day care centres,

services provided by the Department for Work and Pensions,

services provided to victims (including victims of crime),

asylum and immigration services and interviews,

waste or recycling services,

to provide care, assistance, support to or respite for a vulnerable person

to provide or receive emergency assistance.

to participate in or facilitate shared parenting.

to visit a person in an extended household.

to meet a legal obligation including satisfying bail conditions, to participate in legal proceedings, to comply with a court mandate in terms of sentence imposed or to register a birth.

for attendance at court including a remote jury centre, an inquiry, a children’s hearing, tribunal proceedings or to resolve a dispute via Alternative Dispute Resolution.

for essential animal welfare reasons, such as exercising or feeding a horse or going to a vet.

local outdoor recreation, sport or exercise, walking, cycling, golf, or running that starts and finishes at the same place (which can be up to 5 miles from the boundary of your local authority area) as long as you abide by the rules on meeting other households

to attend a marriage ceremony or registration of a civil partnership.

to attend a funeral or for compassionate reasons which relate to the end of a person’s life. This includes gatherings related to the scattering or interring of ashes, a stone setting ceremony and other similar commemorative events.

if you are a minister of religion or worship leader, for the purposes of leading an act of worship (broadcast or online), conducting a marriage or civil partnership ceremony or a funeral.

to donate blood.

for activities in connection with moving home (including viewing a property), or for activities in connection with the maintenance, purchase, sale, letting, or rental of residential property that the person owns or is otherwise responsible for. Travelling for the purposes of undertaking essential work on a property other than your main residence should not be used as a pretext for a holiday. You should not stay longer than for the length of time required to undertake the necessary work.

to avoid injury, illness or to escape a risk of harm.

for those involved in professional sports, for training, coaching or competing in an event.

to visit a person receiving treatment in a hospital, staying in a hospice or care home, or to accompany a person to a medical appointment.

to register or vote in a Scottish or UK Parliament, Local Government or overseas election or by-election, including on behalf of someone else by proxy

to visit a person detained in prison, young offenders institute, remand centre, secure accommodation or other place of detention.



Meeting Outdoors You can only meet people from another household outdoors and in indoor public spaces for certain reasons, such as for work, to join your extended household, for sport, exercise, social interaction or to provide care and support for a vulnerable person. This can include providing emotional support for someone whose wellbeing is at risk, including for those who are isolated because of disability or a caring situation. Read Coronavirus (COVID-19): advice for unpaid carers

Up to 2 people from 2 separate households can meet outdoors for sport, exercise or social interaction.

Children under the age of 12 from these households do not count towards the total number of people permitted to gather outdoors.

Children under 12 do not need to maintain physical distance from others indoors or outdoors.

The members of an individual or extended household can meet outdoors for sport, exercise or social interaction.

Those at a higher risk of severe illness from coronavirus (including those who had been shielding, people 70 and over, people who are pregnant and people with an underlying medical condition) should strictly follow the physical distancing guidance.



Like this: Like Loading...