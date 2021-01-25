The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Scotland have been announced.
The First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was joined at today’s media briefing by the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Gregor Smith.
Questions are still being asked about the vaccine rollout in Scotland and whether it is going quickly enough. Yesterday just over 24,000 first doses of the vaccine were reported. The government is working towards 400,000 vaccinations per week by the end of February, and clearly to achieve around 60,000 vaccinations per day, the pace has to pick up. The First Minister explained that the vaccinations for those in care homes necessarily took more time.
It is perhaps difficult to explain to a dementia patient that the vaccination will be a good thing, but when the Health Secretary addressed parliament on 13 January she said the government had a total Scottish allocation of 562,125 doses. She explained: “Of this – 365,000 have arrived in Scottish vaccination centres, with Boards or GPs. A further 155,025 doses of Pfizer and 42,100 of Oxford/AstraZeneca are either in transit or in storage at Movianto for Scotland to access.”
It has been made clear to us during press briefings that there is no wish on the part of those delivering the vaccination programme to either stockpile vaccinations, or waste any doses. There are two separate ordering strands – one from GPs and one from the NHS on behalf of care homes and hospitals.
The First Minister explained today that the vaccine numbers will be supplemented by more detail in the days to come – we will now know the various categories of those vaccinated and the numbers applicable. As at today 95% of all residents in older adult care homes have been vaccinated with the first dose and 46% of all those over 80.
People over 70 will receive a letter this week inviting them to attend for vaccination.
The statistics in Scotland as at 25 January 2021 are shown below.
As at 25 January 2021 5,709 deaths have been recorded of people who have tested positive, but there is the usual caveat on the number of deaths over the weekend when registry offices are closed. The deaths of 81 people have been recorded since Friday.
|Date
|Newly reported cases
|Cases in Lothian
|New positive tests
|Test positivity rate
|Newly reported deaths
|Intensive Care patients with confirmed Covid-19
|People in hospital with confirmed Covid-19
|Total number of cases of Covid-19
|Number of first vaccinations
|25 January 2021
|752
|8.6%
|4
|151
|2,016
|172,953
|415,402
|24 January 2021
|1,195
|111
|19,339
|7.4%
|1
|157
|2,011
|172,201
|404,038
|23 January 2021
|1.307
|155
|20,393
|9.3%
|76
|159
|2,085
|171,006
|380,667
|22 January 2021
|1,480
|166
|6.9%
|71
|161
|2,053
|169,699
|358,454
|21 January 2021
|1,636
|182
|27,873
|7%
|89
|161
|2,004
|168,219
|334,871
|20 January 2021
|1,656
|151
|25,476
|7.5%
|92
|156
|2.003
|166,583
|309,909
|19 January 2021
|1,165
|142
|13,193
|11.1%
|71
|150
|1,989
|164,927
|284,582
|18 January 2021
|1,429
|178
|12.3%
|0
|146
|1,959
|163,762
|264,991
|17 January 2021
|1,341
|123
|16,256
|9.5%
|0
|147
|1,918
|162,333
|(224,840)
|16 January 2021
|1,753
|169
|24,314
|8.4%
|78
|145
|1,863
|160,992
|(224,840)
|15 January 2021
|2,160
|262
|7.5%
|61
|141
|1,860
|159,239
|224,840
|14 January 2021
|1,707
|177
|8.3%
|64
|142
|1,829
|157,079
|208,207
|13 January 2021
|1,949
|23,432
|10.2%
|79
|134
|1,794
|155,372
|191,965
|12 January 2021
|1,875
|214
|12.0%
|54
|133
|1,717
|175,942
|11 January 2021
|1,782
|194
|17,730
|11.5%
|1
|126
|1,664
|151,548
|163,377
|10 January 2021
|1,877
|20,968
|10.0%
|3
|123
|1,598
|149,766
|9 January 2021
|1,865
|26,352
|8.7%
|93
|109
|1,596
|147,889
|8 January 2021
|2,309
|237
|31,444
|8.1%
|93
|102
|1,530
|146,024
|7 January 2021
|2,649
|357
|11.3%
|78
|100
|1,467
|143,715
|6 January 2021
|2.039
|164
|21,101
|10.5%
|68
|95
|1,384
|141,066
|5 January 2021
|2,529
|322
|18,336
|14.8%
|11
|93
|1,347
|139,027
|around 100,000
|4 January 2021
|1,905
|13,810
|15.0%
|3 January 2021
|2,464
|17,328
|15.2%
|134,593
|2 January 2021
|2,137
|21,451
|10.8%
|1 January 2021
|2,539
|28,313
|9.7%
|31 December 2020
|2,622
|28,295
|10.1%
|68
|70
|1,174
|30 December 2020
|2,045
|19,722
|11.3%
|43
|69
|1,133
|29 December 2020
|1,895
|14,179
|14.4%
|7
|65
|1,092
|28 December 2020
|967
|8,819
|12.2%
|27 December 2020
|92,188
|24 December 2020
|1,314
|27,872
|5.3%
|43
|56
|1,008
|23 December 2020
|1,190
|47
|56
|1,025
|16 December 2020
|689
|5.9%
|38
|49
|1,031
|18,644
According to the National Records of Scotland figures issued on Wednesday 7,448 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate – up to 17 January 2021.
You can also see the latest numbers laid out visually on the Travelling Tabby website here. It is updated at 3pm daily.