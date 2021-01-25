Salmon and sea trout fishing re-opens on the River Almond on February 1 and West Lothian Angling Association (WLAA) and Cramond Angling Club (CAC) are hoping to cash in on the national surge in interest in the sport.



Permits are now available online and they allow anglers to fish from the estuary at Cramond to above Newbridge on the CAC stretch and from Newbridge to Kirkton on the WLAA permit water where an 11lb salmon was landed last year.



West Lothian (pictured) charge £15 (no concessions) and the complete set of rules are clearly stated on the Fish Around the Forth website www.fishforth.org where you can buy a permit.



Scot Muir, WLAA’s secretary, confirmed that the upper limit for salmon and sea trout is the aquaduct in Almondell Country Park.



CAC have permits at £35 for an adult, £25 for a senior (over 65), £15 for a student and £5 for a junior. The first child is free with an adult or senior season permit and day permits are available.



Secretary Joe Arndt said most parts of the river of their stretch can be reached by public transport.



CAC operate a catch and return policy to encourage and maintain fish stocks and Arndt reminded anglers targeting salmon and sea trout that flies used should be appropriate for migratory fish only.



Popular patterns include teal blue and silver, grey squirrel, medicine, Ally’s shrimp and silver stoats tail.



Season ticket applications can be made via the club’s website at www.fishalmond.co.uk. Day ticket outlets include Barnton Post Office.



Musselburgh and District Angling Association (MDAA) say it is still not to late to post a catch return for last year. They are a condition of the permit and are also valuable data for the club for a variety of reasons as well as a legal requirement. Send returns by email to riveresk-mdaa@hotmail.com.



Meanwhile, Allandale Tarn near West Calder remains closed until the present lockdown rules are relaxed and Bowden Springs near Linlithgow is now frozen. Clubbiedean above Colinton in Edinburgh is closed but Rosslynlee near Penicuik and Tweeddale Millennium at Gifford plan to re-open when the weather allows. You are advised to check with individual fisheries before travel.



Finally, Malleny Angling Ltd, who administer Harlaw and part of Threipmuir reservoir, have confirmed they will host their annual meeting via Zoom at 19.00 on Friday, February 26.



