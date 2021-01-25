Police are appealing for witnesses after a robbery at Dairy Newsagents on Cochrane Street Bathgate which took place around 11.30am on Sunday morning.

A man entered the shop and assaulted a male member of staff by punching him repeatedly to the head before making off with a three figure sum of cash.

The man is described as white, tall, slim, wearing dark clothing and had on a black scarf or similar covering the lower half of his face. He spoke with a local Scottish accent.

Detective Sergeant Hannah Traynor of Lothian & Borders CID said: “This was a vicious and sustained attack which resulted in cash being stolen from the shop.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to identify this man and we would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity or who has any other information to come forward.

“In particular we would be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage or private CCTV”.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 1323 of 24 January, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

