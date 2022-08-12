The stunning two bedroom ABI Kielder Park Home is the Property of the Week at Camelot Holiday Park at Longtown, Cumbria.

Priced at £160,000 this property is an ideal downsizing property in which the occupants can live in permanently, as Camelot Holiday Park is open a full twelve months of the year and has full residential status. It’s ideal for the over 55s who may be considering downsizing as retirement nears.

“This beautiful fully furnished and decorated park home from top manufacturer ABI is the ideal solution if you are looking for a maintenance free lifestyle on our safe and secure park. Downsizing to a property like this is an even stronger trend than it was in previous years with many older people wanting to sell up and move somewhere more peaceful,” said William Stewart, the park owner.

“Park homes like this are high specification properties fully equipped with everything you need. We have found ABI to have a solid reputation for quality and value for money.”

Residential park homes start in price from £125,000.

The park also has a range of luxury holiday homes, supplied by top brands such as Pemberton, Carnaby, and Atlas, priced from £29,995.

William Stewart explained that the residential side was another income stream for his business, as the sector recovers from the pandemic, but that the park had still been really busy with people buying a holiday home as their own staycation property.

“It can be disappointing to find that many holiday parks are fully booked. Having your own property means you don’t have to worry about that and can enjoy it with friends and family for many years to come, and it can be a second income opportunity.”

“So whether you are ready to move here permanently, or are considering a holiday home make sure you contact us to find out more details,” he said.

www.camelotholidaypark.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...