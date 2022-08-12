Nominations for the person who will win the Edinburgh Award close on Monday at noon.

Until then anyone may suggest the person they think should win for their unique contribution to the capital and who have brought the city to national and international attention.

The Rt Hon Lord Provost, Robert Aldridge said: “Edinburgh continues to be a leading light in many fields, both nationally and internationally, and this is down to the character and achievement of our citizens. The Edinburgh Award represents an opportunity to celebrate the people who make Edinburgh the fantastic city we see today. By nominating someone you can help us showcase these people and give them the recognition and praise they deserve.

“The past two years has been one of the most difficult and unprecedented periods in the history of our great city, yet I am inspired by the ways in which the citizens of Edinburgh have calmly persevered and cared for one another. This speaks to the very heart of our Capital city and is a source of huge personal pride. If this reminds you of someone, I urge you to put forward a nomination.

“Now in our 16th year of the Edinburgh Award, we need the help of our communities, citizens and businesses to come together and find a worthy recipient.”

Previous Edinburgh Award recipients

2021 Fergus Linehan

2020 Alexander McCall Smith

2019 Ann Budge

2018 Doddie Weir

2017 Sir Timothy O’Shea

2016 Ken Buchanan MBE (pictured above and below)

2015 Sir Tom Farmer

2014 Thomas Gilzean

2013 Richard Demarco

2012 Dame Elizabeth Blackadder

2011 Professor Peter Higgs

2010 George Kerr CBE

2009 Sir Chris Hoy MBE

2008 JK Rowling OBE

2007 Ian Rankin OBE

Fergus Linehan winner of The Edinburgh Award 2021

Ken Buchanan with the Edinburgh Award in 2017

