Photographer Tom Duffin was out and about on Thursday night to capture the last Supermoon of this year.

Sit back with a cup of tea (other beverages are available) and enjoy his photos here.

Edinburgh, UK. 11th Aug, 2022. Sunset behind Edinburgh’s Royal Mile with 60 miles distant mountains. The Hub spire on left, Old College in middle and St Giles cathedral right. Tom Duffin Photographer.

Edinburgh, UK. 11th Aug, 2022. Sunset behind Edinburgh’s Royal Mile with 60 miles distant mountains. The Hub spire on left, Old College in middle and St Giles cathedral right. Tom Duffin Photographer.

Edinburgh, UK. 11th Aug, 2022. Sunset behind Edinburgh’s Royal Mile with 60 miles distant mountains. The Hub spire on left, Old College in middle and St Giles cathedral right. Tom Duffin Photographer.

Edinburgh, UK. 11th Aug, 2022. The Sturgeon Supermoon rises behind Mayfield in Midlothian, as seen from 10 miles away on Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh. Tom Duffin Photographer.

Edinburgh, UK. 11th Aug, 2022. The Sturgeon Supermoon rises behind Mayfield in Midlothian, as seen from 10 miles away on Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh. Tom Duffin Photographer.

Edinburgh, UK. 11th Aug, 2022. Sunset behind Edinburgh’s Royal Mile with 60 miles distant mountains. The Hub spire on left, Old College in middle and St Giles cathedral right. Tom Duffin Photographer.

Like this: Like Loading...