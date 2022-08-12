Home News Sunset above EdinburghSunset above EdinburghBy Phyllis Stephen - August 12, 2022 4:34 pm240ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppPrint Photographer Tom Duffin was out and about on Thursday night to capture the last Supermoon of this year.Sit back with a cup of tea (other beverages are available) and enjoy his photos here.Edinburgh, UK. 11th Aug, 2022. Sunset behind Edinburgh’s Royal Mile with 60 miles distant mountains. The Hub spire on left, Old College in middle and St Giles cathedral right. Tom Duffin Photographer.Edinburgh, UK. 11th Aug, 2022. Sunset behind Edinburgh’s Royal Mile with 60 miles distant mountains. The Hub spire on left, Old College in middle and St Giles cathedral right. Tom Duffin Photographer.Edinburgh, UK. 11th Aug, 2022. Sunset behind Edinburgh’s Royal Mile with 60 miles distant mountains. The Hub spire on left, Old College in middle and St Giles cathedral right. Tom Duffin Photographer.Edinburgh, UK. 11th Aug, 2022. The Sturgeon Supermoon rises behind Mayfield in Midlothian, as seen from 10 miles away on Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh. Tom Duffin Photographer.Edinburgh, UK. 11th Aug, 2022. The Sturgeon Supermoon rises behind Mayfield in Midlothian, as seen from 10 miles away on Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh. Tom Duffin Photographer.Edinburgh, UK. 11th Aug, 2022. Sunset behind Edinburgh’s Royal Mile with 60 miles distant mountains. The Hub spire on left, Old College in middle and St Giles cathedral right. Tom Duffin Photographer.Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...Related RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR CultureFringe Review – Arty’s Animagination ★★★★ NewsNominations close on Monday for The Edinburgh Award NewsSecond passenger ship to be used as temporary accommodation for Ukrainians arriving in Scotland NewsLetter from Scotland CultureRichard Demarco honoured by the Saltire Society CultureTake your pick at Army at the Fringe CultureEdinburgh International Festival – The Book of Life Culture75th EIFF launches on the ‘Glorious Twelfth’ NewsRemember the multi-day tickets when booking a tram NewsCouncil reject plans for 5G mast in GrantonLEAVE A REPLYLog in to leave a comment This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.