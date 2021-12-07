Reflecting on the challenges of recent times, one house builder has several new developments in the pipeline.

ANTICIPATING A SUSTAINED RECOVERY AS IT CONTINUES EXPANDING ACROSS SCOTLAND

With its parent company, Allan Water Developments having celebrated a key anniversary of forty years in business as the pandemic struck, housing division Allanwater Homes is on a par with many in the industry at the moment in wanting the challenges of both Covid-19 and, most significantly, Brexit, to decrease in 2022.

Launched to market in 2007, Allanwater Homes is, despite the difficulties of the past eighteen months, in the midst of a rapid expansion programme across Scotland, targeting many previously unchartered territories.

New developments have been successfully launched in Haddington and Chryston near Glasgow, with Carluke and Kirkcaldy coming soon.

Allanwater Chryston is the housebuilder’s first foray into the west of Scotland marketplace, with the housebuilder having previously stuck to developments in Stirling, Dunblane, the Hillfoots and Fife.

Featuring properties such as the Lewis, a newly designed four bedroom detached villa, Allanwater Chryston has reserved its first phase in record time. Created very much with a growing family in mind, the Lewis features a good sized lounge, luxury kitchen/dining room, and separate utility/wc on the ground floor. Upstairs, prospective buyers will be impressed with the four bedrooms, all with fitted wardrobes where the design can accommodate. The principal bedroom has a beautiful en-suite, with three other bedrooms on this floor, together with a family bathroom.

Similarly, Allanwater Haddington is the first time Allanwater has entered the lucrative East Lothian marketplace, ensuring a strong showing with a development of luxury three and four bedroom detached bungalows – seldom available in the current market – with three bedroom villas coming soon in a later phase.

Other current developments from Allanwater Homes cover Alva and Alloa in the Hillfoots – both awaiting the imminent release of new phases in 2022 – Hayford Mills at Cambusbarron near Stirling, and Allanwater Stirling, in the St Ninians area.

Rumblingwell in Dunfermline is also currently sold out, awaiting planning permission to commence a highly anticipated new phase.

Managing Director David Stirling, who has been involved in growing and diversifying the company to its present level since 1994, said he was delighted to see Allanwater Homes debuting its range of family friendly, energy efficient housing in fresh geographical areas.

“We’re really pleased to be bringing our housing to these parts of Scotland,” he said. “We’re positive about the future, and although a shortage of materials due to Brexit remains a concern, we feel that we have more than survived the Covid19 crisis.”

“We went into the pandemic in good shape, so were well placed to bounce back quickly afterwards. We were very fortunate to maintain a strong level of reservations during both lockdowns,” he added.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank my staff across all departments, from Sales, to the Central Office staff, to those working on site – everyone pulled together to quickly adapt to the new covid ways of doing things. We cracked on with launching the developments in Stirling, Haddington and Chryston, as demand was very much there,” he said.

“To build our brand, and introduce it to those who had not heard of us before, we decided to simplify the naming of all new developments. Hence, we have Allanwater Stirling, Allanwater Haddington, and so on. We feel it’s modern, and makes us stand out in the marketplace.”

Allanwater Homes has worked hard on refining and improving its “as included” specification in the last eighteen months.

“This began with us becoming the first Scottish housebuilder to debut the new range of Moores kitchens, developed by Michelin chef, Michel Roux Junior, at our Silver Glen development in Alva at the very start of 2020,” said Mr Stirling. “This was a huge coup for us to be chosen for this prestigious launch and definitely attracted many more prospective buyers to view our product.”

The current specification combines leading industry names such as Zanussi, Moores, and Twyfords, with excellent workmanship. Solar panels are included as standard on all housetypes, with the very latest energy efficient materials used to construct the properties. Whenever the design dictates, Allanwater will seek to provide fitted wardrobes in all bedrooms.

Mr Stirling emphasised that Allanwater Homes wanted to provide a degree of choice to customers.

He said: “We’re far from a faceless volume builder, and as a smaller company, we can offer clients a bit more for their money, be it a better quality of finish or more space. We offer flexibility. Larger building firms are constrained by the nature of their work, but we can listen to what people want, and through our choices services, customers can really make their new home their own.”

The first phase of Allanwater Carluke will see a choice of appealing, eco friendly housetypes on offer, from the three bedroom semi-detached Arrochar villa, to the five bedroom detached Morar and Galloway villas. A selection of popular four bedroom detached villas will also feature, with two designs, the Ochil and the Lewis, complete with a single garage.

For further details, please check out www.allanwaterhomes.co.uk

