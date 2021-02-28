TWO LUXURY PENTHOUSES AVAILABLE AT NO.1 OLD BELLSDYKE ROAD

Outstanding penthouse duplexes are two of the development’s most impressive homes, featuring stunning Balconies and Terraces

Ochilview Developments has only two final penthouse apartments left for sale at its new development in Larbert, No1 Old Bellsdyke Road.

Fast sales have been taken straight from plan at the development, which is close to Forth Valley Hospital, and enjoys superb commuting links.

A quality independent housebuilder, based in Falkirk, Ochilview Developments is establishing a strong market position for unique, Scandinavian influenced homes, delivered in partnership with its award winning architects, Arka. No 1 Old Bellsdyke Road, which is its fifth development, has an estimated completion of Autumn 2021.

Twenty six luxury properties are available at the development in total, a mix of one and two bedroom apartments, together with the three bedroom duplex penthouses.

Set over two levels, the Vorlich penthouse is priced at £350k. Complete with two large glass balconies – one on each floor – this outstanding home has spacious open plan living space. Doors from the large kitchen/diner/sitting area lead off to one of the balconies. Three double bedrooms are to be found on the lower level of this property, two of which have fitted wardrobes, with the master complete with an en-suite shower room, and another large glass balcony from which to enjoy the views.

Priced at £395k, the Lomond penthouse enjoys a unique corner position, with a large terrace and Juliet Balcony on the upper floor, along with a glass balcony on the lower floor. With three bedrooms, two of them en-suite, the penthouse offers an open plan lounge/kitchen/dining room with high quality integrated Siemans appliances as standard. Large floor to ceiling windows provide an abundance of natural light.

Four apartments are also currently available, all with two bedrooms, with the master bedroom en-suite. Prices are from £150k to £198k.

All apartments at No 1 Old Bellsdyke Road qualify for the Scottish Government assisted Help to Buy Scotland scheme, which can help young buyers access a new home quicker and easier than they may have thought possible.

A top class specification can be found at No1 Old Bellsdyke Road in all properties, with luxury kitchens and bathrooms supplied by leading manufacturer, Porcelanosa, with kitchen appliances by Siemens. Purchasers can choose their own flooring, with a number of optional upgrades available to add to their homes, subject to build schedule.

Each property comes with two allocated car parking spaces. The development has an electric gated entry system for complete peace of mind, and there is a lift to all floors.

Commenting on the remaining properties, Chris Morris, Joint Managing Director of Ochilview Developments, said: “We have been blown away by the speed of sales from plan here, but given the strong location, close to Larbert Railway Station and major motorways, and the high “as standard” specification we are including in these light filled, contemporary penthouses and apartments, we perhaps should not be entirely surprised. The property market is very vibrant at the moment, and we have a great proposition here to secure the property of your choice.”

“If you are in the market for a penthouse, please be aware that we only have two left now. Both are really impressive properties which will not disappoint,” added Chris. “Our ethos as a growing house building business is to create unique new build homes which are simply seldom found in the current market, giving our buyers a clean, contemporary, Scandinavian influenced look which will work with their requirements for modern living, especially as so many of us are currently working from home.”

Sales at are being handled by Selling Agents, Atrium Estate Agents, available on 01324 460162.

No 1 Old Bellsdyke Road is conveniently located, just minutes away from Larbert Railway Station, and the M9/M876 motorways.

All properties are covered by a highly regarded Warranty Certificate. A reservation fee of £2000 secures any apartment, with a £5000 reservation fee payable for the penthouses.

www.atriumuk.com.

www.no1oldbellsdykeroad.co.uk

www.ovdev.co.uk

