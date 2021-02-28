Hibs winning run came to a frustrating end with a 2-0 defeat to Motherwell at Easter Road yesterday afternoon.

Head Coach Jack Ross made one enforced change to the starting XI that beat Hamilton Academical last weekend with Lewis Stevenson replacing the injured Josh Doig.

Hibs dominated the opening fifteen minutes and Martin Boyle went close with a header from a Stevenson cross then Chris Cadden fired a tremendous half-volley which grazed the crossbar.

After that the visitors enjoyed a sustained spell of pressure. A long ball from Jake Carroll deceived Darren McGregor and found Tony Watt inside the area but his angled strike hit the side netting.

Moments later Ofir Marciano did well to save at the feat of Devante Cole and McGregor produced a superb tackle to block and Allan Campbell strike.

Motherwell took the lead in the 24th minute when Jordan Roberts latched onto a superb through ball from Watt and fired the ball past Marciano from 15-yards.

Two minutes later a Jamie Murphy cross found Cadden but his strike was deflected wide for a corner.

Christian Doidge was harshly booked following a clash of heads with Carroll who was replaced following treatment.

Hibs finished the first-half on the front foot and Doidge set up Boyle but his effort was easily saved by Liam Kelly.

Hibs kicked off the second-half and went further behind within seconds when a mistake in the defence allowed Roberts to set up strike partner Cole who fired the ball past Marciano.

Ross immediately made a triple substitution with Kevin Nisbet, Ryan Porteous and Alex Gogic replacing Murphy, McGregor and Stevenson.

Hibs continued to press forward and Boyle set up Christian Doidge but Kelly did well to save his angled strike.

The resultant corner found Newell on the edge of the area but his effort struck the side netting.

Motherwell were content to hit on the break and managed the game well, taking their time with every stoppage.

Hibs were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the area but Nisbet’s effort was easily saved by Kelly.

With 13-minutes remaining, Doidge passed up a great chance to pull one back when a Boyle cross from the right was missed by the ‘Well defenders but the Welshman’s effort from six-yards was blocked by the keeper. The ball flew into the air but Doidge headed it wide.

Scott Allan replaced Jackson Irvine then Boyle and Paul Hanlon were both booked for dissent and a trip on Robbie Crawford respectively.

In the dying seconds Motherwell boss Graeme Alexander was sent to the stand for persistent dissent.

Hibs: Marciano, P. McGinn, McGregor, Hanlon, Cadden, Newell, Irvine, Stevenson, Boyle, Murphy, Doidge. Subs: Macey, Gray, Porteous, Gogic, Wright, Hallberg, Allan, Bradley, Nisbet.

Motherwell: Kelly, O’Donnell, Magloire, Lamie, Carroll, Maguire, Campbell, Crawford, Roberts, Cole, Watt. Subs: Morrison, McGinley, Devine, Gallagher, Polworth, Cornelius, Lawless, Hastie

Referee Alan Muir

