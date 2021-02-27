Edinburgh Airport’s iconic air traffic control tower is lit up yellow this weekend as the terminal shows its support for Livingston Football Club in the League Cup Final.



The West Lothian side take on St Johnstone at Hampden on Sunday, hoping to win the trophy for the second time in the club’s history.



The airport’s control tower is lit up yellow throughout this weekend as a sign of support for the side. The tower has previously turned maroon and green to celebrate the success of Hearts and Hibs respectively, and often turns blue to show support to the Scotland rugby team.

Edinburgh Airport control tower is illuminated yellow in support of Livingston FC to lift the Scottish Cup on Sunday 28th February when the play St Johnstone at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Airport Chief Executive Gordon Dewar (L) and Livingston FC Manager David Martindale. © Lesley Martin 2021

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport said: “Watching your team get to the final of a major competition is always exciting and we know Livingston fans will be incredibly excited, and nervous, ahead of Sunday’s final.



“We know the team are flying at the moment so we hope showing our support to one of our local teams will see the safe arrival of the League Cup to Livingston.”



David Martindale, Manager of Livingston said: “It’s a fantastic gesture from Edinburgh Airport and one that we are all very grateful for. It’s another great bit of exposure for the club and to be recognised by our local airport is fantastic.



“The last time the airport recognised an achievement was when we won the League 1 title – hopefully we have the same outcome this time!”

