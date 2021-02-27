Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) touched down for the first time on the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh’s new helideck on Friday supporting vital training for hospital staff.

The training is part of the ongoing preparations for the launch of helicopter operations at the capital’s new multi-million-pound hospital complex.

Dr Jon McCormack, Clinical Lead for Paediatric Major Trauma, NHS Lothian, explained that today’s training involved the hospital’s Helideck Response Team and SCAA working collaboratively to “optimise patient flow pathways for both planned and emergency transfers”.

“Once operational, the helideck will provide access to hospital services 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Dr McCormack, “with three trained helideck responders being available to ensure safe landing and departure.

“This will help to enhance patient care by facilitating a seamless transition of patients from the air ambulance to in-patient services.”

Dr McCormack said that the SCAA helicopter’s involvement allowed for valuable “real life” scenario training for both safety and clinical staff.

Nick Harvey, SCAA’s Director of Fundraising and Communications, said the charity was pleased to offer support to the 999 response network for preparation training at the new helideck facility.

“The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh will be a regular destination for our helicopters in time-critical situations,” explained Mr Harvey, “and it’s useful for our crews to undertake some familiarisation training at the site.”

The helicopter, Helimed 76 – one of two operated by SCAA – remained operational throughout today’s practice session, and available to respond to any emergencies.

The new helideck is located above the fourth floor of the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People and Department of Clinical Neurosciences (RHCYP/DCN) and will serve both the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and the RHCYP/DCN giving direct access to child and adult emergency departments and all clinical departments based on site.

