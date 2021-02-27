Aemilia, the East Lothian artisan pasta brand, is opening a pop-up pasta shop in the New Town this weekend.

On Sunday 28 February, Aemilia’s pop-up will temporarily take over Rogue Dining at the foot of Dundas Street. With fresh pasta meal kits, ragus and focaccias – the Instagrammable pasta shop, will deliver a “feast for all the senses”.

Aemilia’s signature dish, Ricotta and Spinach Uovo in Raviolo served with Sage Butter, will be on the menu. The delicious £10 dish is a tribute to a magnificent 50-year-old recipe invented by the two Michelin star ‘Ristorante San Domenico’ in Imola, Italy (Emilia Romagna).

Chef Kipra Preidys from Aemilia said: “We really can’t describe how excited we are to be able to collaborate with Rogue Dining and to have this amazing opportunity to finally cook our product directly for our customers.

“These difficult times really showed us how everyone is ready to support and help each other, and we wouldn’t even be doing what we are doing right now if it wasn’t for all the help of everyone that crossed our paths.”

Aemilia Pop-up shop opens for collection from Rogue Dining, Dundas Street from 12pm on Sunday February 28th and will be available until 4.30pm.

To prevent crowding and ensure that everyone is served safely, customers are also invited to pre-order via the Aemilia Instagram page here









