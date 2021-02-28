Tommy Smith OBE has launched a new edition of his album Evolution on Bandcamp
This Special Edition features Scofield, Lovano, Taylor, Patitucci, and Stewart, has 57 extra minutes of new music, runs to almost two hours in total, and includes a new digital booklet of Edwin Morgan’s poetry, additional studio photography by Paul Thorburn, an alternative cover, and the musical score to The Sputnik’s Tale.
- Joe Lovano – tenor saxophone
- John Scofield – guitar
- John Taylor – piano
- John Patitucci – acoustic bass
- Bill Stewart – drums
- Tommy Smith – tenor saxophone
Available on Bandcamp which offers a 20% discount if you buy all four albums : Modern Jacobite, SOLOW, Peeping Tom and Evolution.