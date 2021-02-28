Tommy Smith OBE has launched a new edition of his album Evolution on Bandcamp

This Special Edition features Scofield, Lovano, Taylor, Patitucci, and Stewart, has 57 extra minutes of new music, runs to almost two hours in total, and includes a new digital booklet of Edwin Morgan’s poetry, additional studio photography by Paul Thorburn, an alternative cover, and the musical score to The Sputnik’s Tale.

Joe Lovano – tenor saxophone

John Scofield – guitar

John Taylor – piano

John Patitucci – acoustic bass

Bill Stewart – drums

Tommy Smith – tenor saxophone

Available on Bandcamp which offers a 20% discount if you buy all four albums : Modern Jacobite, SOLOW, Peeping Tom and Evolution.

