Stockbridge Market has confirmed the names of traders who will be setting up there this morning.
The market has strict Covid-19 procedures with a one-way system and limited numbers allowed in at any time.
You can also pick up a copy of the March issue of our newspaper on leaving the market. Come and say hello!
Live Market Traders – Sunday 28 February
- Au Gourmand Boulangerie
- Balgarvie Homebakes
- Betea
- Caithness Smokehouse
- Caurnie Soaperie
- Cheesee Peasee (Cedric’s back with his French cheese)
- Going Native Heritage Meats
- Knights Kitchen African Street Food
- Lovely Paella
- Perthshire Preserves
- Planet Kuku
- Puddin’ Pop
- Ridley’s Fish & Game
- Scotch & Co
- Spice Girl Curry Kits
- Tay Valley Fruit & Vegetables
- The Olive Stall
- The Artisan Pasta Maker
- Unknown Italy