Stockbridge Market has confirmed the names of traders who will be setting up there this morning.

The market has strict Covid-19 procedures with a one-way system and limited numbers allowed in at any time.

You can also pick up a copy of the March issue of our newspaper on leaving the market. Come and say hello!

Live Market Traders – Sunday 28 February

  • Au Gourmand Boulangerie
  • Balgarvie Homebakes
  • Betea
  • Caithness Smokehouse
  • ​Caurnie Soaperie
  • Cheesee Peasee (Cedric’s back with his French cheese)
  • Going Native Heritage Meats
  • Knights Kitchen African Street Food
  • Lovely Paella
  • Perthshire Preserves
  • Planet Kuku
  • Puddin’ Pop
  • Ridley’s Fish & Game
  • Scotch & Co
  • Spice Girl Curry Kits
  • Tay Valley Fruit & Vegetables
  • The Olive Stall
  • The Artisan Pasta Maker
  • Unknown Italy
Unknown Italy, Caithness Smokehouse and Argourmand Bread at Stockbridge Market. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.