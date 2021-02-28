Stockbridge Market has confirmed the names of traders who will be setting up there this morning.

The market has strict Covid-19 procedures with a one-way system and limited numbers allowed in at any time.

You can also pick up a copy of the March issue of our newspaper on leaving the market. Come and say hello!

Live Market Traders – Sunday 28 February

Au Gourmand Boulangerie

Balgarvie Homebakes

Betea

Caithness Smokehouse

​Caurnie Soaperie

Cheesee Peasee (Cedric’s back with his French cheese)

Going Native Heritage Meats

Knights Kitchen African Street Food

Lovely Paella

Perthshire Preserves

Planet Kuku

Puddin’ Pop

Ridley’s Fish & Game

Scotch & Co

Spice Girl Curry Kits

Tay Valley Fruit & Vegetables

The Olive Stall

The Artisan Pasta Maker

Unknown Italy

Unknown Italy, Caithness Smokehouse and Argourmand Bread at Stockbridge Market. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

